As the way software is built fundamentally changes, Cloudflare introduces the infrastructure to power millions of autonomous, long-running agents

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company, is today expanding its Agent Cloud with new features to help developers build, deploy, and scale agents. This suite of infrastructure, security, and developer tools is designed to move AI agents from experimental demos on local laptops to robust, production-grade workloads running across Cloudflare's global network.

While the first generation of AI focused on chatbots, the industry is shifting toward coding agents and autonomous tools that read context, reason, and take multi-step actions. However, existing infrastructure relying on expensive, always-on virtual servers or isolated sandboxes cannot scale to a world where every user and employee has dozens of personal agents running simultaneously. Cloudflare aims to address infrastructure, compute, deployment, and security so developers can focus on building the next generation of applications.

"The way people build software is fundamentally changing. We are entering a world where agents are the ones writing and executing code," said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare. "But agents need a home that is secure by default, scales to millions instantly, and persists across long-running tasks. We've spent nine years building the foundation for this with Cloudflare Workers. Today, we are making Cloudflare the definitive platform for the agentic web."

"Cloud agents are quickly becoming a foundational building block for how work gets done, and with Cloudflare, we're making it dramatically easier for developers to deploy, production-ready agents powered by GPT-5.4 and Codex to run real enterprise workloads at scale," said Rohan Varma, Product, Codex, at OpenAI.

Cloudflare's Agent Cloud provides a full suite of tools and infrastructure to power the next generation of AI agents, allowing developers to:

Scale Agents Efficiently with a Purpose-Built Compute Model

For agents to move beyond early adopters and into everyone's hands, they also have to be affordable. Running each agent in its own container is expensive, so today's agentic tools are often limited to coding assistants for engineers who can justify the cost. Cloudflare is rolling out Dynamic Workers, an isolate-based runtime designed to run AI-generated code in a secure, sandboxed environment faster and more efficiently than traditional containers. When an agent needs to execute a code snippet to call an API, transform data, or chain tool calls together, Dynamic Workers spin up in milliseconds, run the JavaScript, and disappear. For the vast majority of agent tasks, this is all you need: secure isolation at 100x the speed and a fraction of the cost of containers, scaling to millions of concurrent executions with no warm-up.

Power Agents with Git-Compatible Storage

As AI agents begin to generate more code than ever before, traditional version control platforms are struggling to maintain the scale and uptime required for autonomous workloads. To meet this demand, Cloudflare is introducing Artifacts, a Git-compatible storage primitive built specifically for the agents-first era. Now Cloudflare is providing a powerful foundation that allows platforms to build next-generation code and file storage at an unprecedented scale. Artifacts enables developers to create tens of millions of repositories, fork from any remote source, and provide agents with a permanent home for code and data that is accessible to any standard Git client.

Give Agents Their Own Computers with Sandboxes

Cloudflare is announcing the General Availability of Sandboxes for when an agent needs a full operating system. A Sandbox is a persistent, isolated Linux environment with a shell, a filesystem, and background processes, where an agent can clone a repository, install Python packages, run builds, and iterate with the same tight feedback loop a human developer gets.

Build More Capable Agents with Think

Current agents are limited by their short lifespans, yet the tasks they are meant to solve are often long-lived and cross-platform. Cloudflare's Agent Cloud addresses this disconnect with Think, a framework within the Agents SDK designed for persistence. This next-generation SDK empowers developers to build agents that support long-running, multi-step tasks rather than just responding to single prompts.

Ensure Reliability and Flexibility with a Unified AI Platform

Following up on Cloudflare's acquisition of Replicate, Cloudflare is expanding its model catalog to allow developers to choose from a range of state-of-the-art proprietary models from OpenAI and GPT-5.4 and open-source models, all through a single pane of glass. With the current pace of change in models, committing to a single provider could mean potentially missing out when another, better model comes along. Cloudflare makes switching between providers as easy as changing a single line of code, without the requirement of managing multiple vendors.

To learn more, please check out the resources below:

Overview: Cloudflare Agents Week

Blog: Agents Have Their Own Computers with Sandboxes GA

Blog: Durable Objects in Dynamic Workers: Give Each AI-generated App Its Own Database

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) is the leading connectivity cloud company. It empowers organizations to make their employees, applications, and networks faster and more secure everywhere, while reducing complexity and cost. Cloudflare's connectivity cloud delivers the most full-featured, unified platform of cloud-native products and developer tools, so any organization can gain the control they need to work, develop, and accelerate their business.

Powered by one of the world's largest and most interconnected networks, Cloudflare blocks billions of threats online for its customers every day. It is trusted by millions of organizations from the largest brands to entrepreneurs and small businesses to nonprofits, humanitarian groups, and governments across the globe.

Learn more about Cloudflare's connectivity cloud at cloudflare.com/connectivity-cloud. Learn more about the latest Internet trends and insights at radar.cloudflare.com.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "explore," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these words, or other similar terms or expressions that concern Cloudflare's expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the capabilities and effectiveness of Agent Cloud and Cloudflare's other products and technology, the benefits to Cloudflare's customers from using Agent Cloud and Cloudflare's other products and technology, the timing of when Agent Cloud or any of its related features will be generally available to all current and potential Cloudflare customers, the timing of when Agent Cloud or any of its related features will be developed and available in beta form, or generally available, to all current and potential Cloudflare customers, Cloudflare's technological development, future operations, growth, initiatives, or strategies, and comments made by Cloudflare's CEO and others. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in Cloudflare's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including Cloudflare's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 26, 2026, as well as other filings that Cloudflare may make from time to time with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Cloudflare undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Cloudflare may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in Cloudflare's forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on Cloudflare's forward-looking statements.

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Contacts:

Cloudflare, Inc.

Daniella Vallurupalli

Vice President, Head of Global Communications

press@cloudflare.com