New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: U.S.-Based Diversified Energy to Ring Bell for 25 Years Since its Founding

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on April 13th

Equities are sliding early Monday after peace talks over the weekend failed to materialize and as the U.S. prepares to blockade Iran ports.

Investor, Entrepreneur, and Shark Tank star Robert Herjavec spoke to NYSE in partnership with NightDragon to discuss cyber threats and cyber security.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson is at the NYSE to celebrate the city's emergency as a business and financial destination and will join Kristen Scholer on NYSE Live.

Diversified Energy (NYSE: DEC) CEO Rusty Hutson will join Taking Stock this afternoon to discuss why the company sees the NYSE as its premier listing venue.

Opening Bell

The City of Dallas Business Delegation spotlights the rise of "Y'all Street."

Closing Bell

Diversified Energy (NYSE: DEC) celebrates its 25th anniversary of founding

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

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