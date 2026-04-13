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WKN: A41RVA | ISIN: US25520W1071 | Ticker-Symbol: QI7
München
13.04.26 | 09:02
14,500 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,00014,50015:59
PR Newswire
13.04.2026 15:06 Uhr
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: U.S.-Based Diversified Energy to Ring Bell for 25 Years Since its Founding

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on April 13th

  • Equities are sliding early Monday after peace talks over the weekend failed to materialize and as the U.S. prepares to blockade Iran ports.
  • Investor, Entrepreneur, and Shark Tank star Robert Herjavec spoke to NYSE in partnership with NightDragon to discuss cyber threats and cyber security.
  • Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson is at the NYSE to celebrate the city's emergency as a business and financial destination and will join Kristen Scholer on NYSE Live.
  • Diversified Energy (NYSE: DEC) CEO Rusty Hutson will join Taking Stock this afternoon to discuss why the company sees the NYSE as its premier listing venue.

Opening Bell
The City of Dallas Business Delegation spotlights the rise of "Y'all Street."

Closing Bell
Diversified Energy (NYSE: DEC) celebrates its 25th anniversary of founding

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2954792/NYSE_Apr_13_Mkt_Updte.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2954791/NYSE_Apr_13_Mkt_Updte.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5912409/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-update-us-based-diversified-energy-to-ring-bell-for-25-years-since-its-founding-302740494.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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