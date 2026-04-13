Airway Therapeutics Appoints Biopharma Leader Joe Todisco to Board of Directors

Appointment brings deep commercial and corporate development expertise to support advancement of zelpultide alfa and future growth

MARIETTA, Ga., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Airway Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company developing novel biologic therapies for respiratory, inflammatory, and infectious diseases, today announced the appointment of Joe Todisco, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CorMedix Inc., to its Board of Directors effective April 13, 2026.

Mr. Todisco brings more than two decades of leadership experience across the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, with a strong track record in commercial strategy, corporate development, and entrepreneurship.

"Joe's deep experience in building and scaling specialty pharmaceutical businesses, combined with his strategic perspective across commercial and operational functions, will be invaluable as we advance zelpultide alfa through late-stage development and prepare for commercialization," said Marc Salzberg, MD, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Airway Therapeutics. "Joe brings extensive expertise and relationships in commercializing products in the hospital channel, where Airway expects to launch its lead product for bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD), if approved. His addition to the Board of Directors will provide an experienced perspective as we move forward into the next stage of our company's continued growth."

"This is an important time for the company, and I look forward to joining Airway's Board of Directors to help advance its pipeline and strategic vision," said Mr. Todisco. "Airway's innovative approach to biologic therapies, particularly its lead candidate zelpultide alfa, has the potential to address significant unmet medical needs, including BPD. I look forward to working with the team to support its pipeline and accomplish the strategic vision."

Mr. Todisco currently serves as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CorMedix Inc. Prior to joining CorMedix, he spent eleven years at Amneal Pharmaceuticals, where he held several senior leadership roles, including Chief Commercial Officer of Amneal Specialty and Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and International Operations. He was also co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Gemini Laboratories LLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company that was subsequently acquired by Amneal.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Todisco led North American Commercial Strategy and Business Development at Ranbaxy Pharmaceuticals and held various leadership roles at Par Pharmaceuticals.

Mr. Todisco holds a bachelor's degree in Economics from Georgetown University and an M.B.A. from Fordham Graduate School of Business.

About Airway Therapeutics

Airway Therapeutics is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of biologic therapies to redefine the prevention and treatment of respiratory, inflammatory, and infectious diseases. Its lead candidate, zelpultide alfa, is currently in late-stage clinical development for the prevention of bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD) in very preterm infants, a condition with no approved preventive therapies. As a platform biologic, zelpultide alfa is also being advanced for broader application across age groups and disease settings, with the goal of improving outcomes for vulnerable patient populations.

For more information, please visit https://www.airwaytherapeutics.com

Company Contact:

Libba Muzi

Airway Therapeutics

muzi@airwaytherapeutics.com

513-770-9630

Media Contact:

Tony Russo, Ph.D.

Russo Partners, LLC

tony.russo@russopartnersllc.com

212-845-4251

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