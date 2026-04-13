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PR Newswire
13.04.2026 15:06 Uhr
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New Tiger Group Division Monetizes Surplus Energy and Industrial Equipment for Global Energy Companies

Based in key markets from Texas to the UAE, Tiger Energy provides asset-monetization expertise and ready access to a global buyer network

HOUSTON, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Group today announced the launch of Tiger Energy, a new global division focused on helping major energy companies identify, recycle and monetize surplus machinery and equipment (M&E) and rolling stock.

Buoyed by eight recent new hires, the growing team is based in the United States, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, and Trinidad and Tobago-key energy markets brimming with independents looking to fuel their growth by acquiring secondary-market equipment, noted Chad Farrell, Senior Managing Director of Tiger Energy and its parent division Tiger Commercial & Industrial.

"Energy companies are increasingly focused on reducing holding costs and converting surplus assets into working capital. They also want to make progress toward their ESG goals by giving high-value equipment a second life," Farrell said. "Tiger Energy is built to meet those needs. We connect sellers with a global network of qualified buyers, executing transactions with speed, transparency and certainty."

The team has managed and executed energy-sector auctions, sealed-bid and negotiate sales valued at more than $1 billion across dozens of countries. Its specialists have broad experience in monetizing drilling equipment, oil country tubular goods (OCTG), line pipe and traditional oilfield equipment, as well as everything from construction cranes and heavy trucks to EV charging infrastructure and battery storage systems.

The new website TigerAssetSales.com facilitates Tiger Energy transactions.

Comprehensive client service
The team combines in-country expertise and global reach to give major energy corporations access to an expanded universe of bidders, which is critical to achieving the highest-possible clearing prices for specialized equipment, noted Tiger Energy Senior Director Nick Abueita, who brings more than a dozen years of experience liquidating surplus equipment for Fortune 500 energy companies.

"Our specialists know the local players and provide end-to-end service to reduce risk and achieve higher outcomes," Abueita said. "Whether the objective is reducing storage costs, improving procurement efficiency, or converting idle equipment into working capital, we deliver results."

Media Contacts: At Tiger Group, Maria Hoang, (805) 497-4999 mhoang@tigergroup.com. At Jaffe Communications, Liv Meier, (908) 789-0700, news@jaffecom.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-tiger-group-division-monetizes-surplus-energy-and-industrial-equipment-for-global-energy-companies-302739768.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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