Neomorph, Inc.: Neomorph Announces Closing of $100 Million Series B Financing

Financing will support the ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of NEO-811 for the treatment of locally advanced or metastatic non-resectable clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC) and the continued advancement of the company's broader novel molecular glue degrader pipeline

SAN DIEGO, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neomorph, Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering molecular glue degraders to address previously undruggable proteins, today announced the closing of a $100 million Series B financing. The round was led by Deerfield Management with participation from new investors Regeneron Ventures, Longwood Fund, Alexandria Venture Investments, Binney Street Capital of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and others.

"This financing is a testament to the science, strategy, and team we have built at Neomorph, and it provides us with the capital to execute on our most important near-term priorities," said Phil Chamberlain, D.Phil., Co-Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Neomorph. "We remain focused on executing the Phase 1/2 trial of NEO-811 to generate clinical data that will inform continued development, while advancing a broader pipeline of novel molecular glue degraders against targets that have historically been considered undruggable. We are delighted to welcome new partners and grateful for the continued support of our founding investor, Deerfield. We look forward to working together to deliver innovative medicines for patients with significant unmet need."

Proceeds from the financing will primarily support the advancement of the ongoing NEO-811 Phase 1/2 trial, a first-in-human, open-label monotherapy study evaluating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary anti-tumor activity in patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-resectable clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC). The capital will also support advancement of Neomorph's pipeline across multiple therapeutic areas, driven by its proprietary platform to unlock targets that have historically been unreachable with conventional drug discovery.

"We believe that Neomorph has built a differentiated platform with the scientific depth to systematically access a vast new target space, as well as a team with the expertise to translate key findings into compelling drug candidates," said Cam Wheeler, Ph.D., Partner at Deerfield Management and Chair of Neomorph's board of directors. "Additionally, the confidence of leading global pharmaceutical companies, including Novo Nordisk, Biogen, and AbbVie, who have partnered with Neomorph across cardiometabolic disease, rare disease, neurology, oncology, and immunology, speaks to the versatility of this platform and provides multiple potential paths to validation. We are proud to continue supporting Neomorph as the company advances its molecular glue technology through clinical trials and works to redefine the universe of therapeutic targets available to physicians and patients."

About NEO-811

NEO-811 is an investigational molecular glue degrader designed to induce targeted degradation of a protein called ARNT, also known as HIF-1ß, and fully block a central signaling pathway implicated in ccRCC. By leveraging a differentiated degradation mechanism, NEO-811 has the potential to address underlying tumor biology that remains inadequately treated with current standards of care. NEO-811 is currently being evaluated as a monotherapy in a first-in-human Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-resectable ccRCC.

About Neomorph

Neomorph is a biotechnology company pioneering the discovery and development of molecular glue degraders to unlock new therapeutic possibilities across serious diseases. By engineering neomorphic protein surfaces, Neomorph enables precisely targeted protein degradation of disease drivers that have historically been considered undruggable. As a leader in molecular glue technology, Neomorph has created the world's largest proprietary molecular glue target space, spanning multiple novel degrons across an expansive portfolio of E3 ubiquitin ligases. The company was founded in 2020. For more information, visit www.neomorph.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

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