Bitcoin Depot Inc.: Bitcoin Depot Appoints New Compliance Officer, Tony Gagliardi

ATLANTA, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ: BTM), a U.S.-based Bitcoin ATM ("BTM") operator and leading fintech company, today announced the appointment of Tony Gagliardi as Chief Compliance Officer, effective April 8, 2026.

In this role, Gagliardi will manage all aspects of Bitcoin Depot's compliance program, overseeing the continued evolution of the Company's compliance framework as regulatory expectations and state and federal requirements continue to develop. He will oversee the Company's anti-money laundering ("AML") and Know-Your-Customer programs, licensing and state-by-state regulatory compliance strategies, transaction monitoring, risk management, and the advancement of Bitcoin Depot's consumer protection initiatives. Gagliardi will report directly to CEO Alex Holmes.



"Tony joins Bitcoin Depot during a pivotal period as we continue to enhance our compliance and consumer protection capabilities in a rapidly evolving regulatory environment," said Holmes. "His expertise in regulatory matters and governance, along with his proven track record across financial services and digital assets, position him well to guide our compliance strategy as we further strengthen our leadership in responsible BTM operations."

Gagliardi brings more than 15 years of experience building and leading compliance programs across banking, payments, fintech, and regulated digital assets. He has led global AML, fraud, and sanctions programs across both traditional finance and digital asset organizations and has navigated more than 12 major regulatory remediations. Prior to joining Bitcoin Depot, he held senior global compliance roles at leading regulated cryptocurrency firms, serving as Global Head of Sanctions at OKX, Director of Compliance Oversight at Paxos, and Global Head of Financial Crimes Compliance Governance at Coinbase. He brings additional experience from global financial institutions including HSBC and Standard Chartered.

"Bitcoin Depot has taken a proactive approach to compliance and consumer protection, and I'm excited to join the team at such an important time for the industry," said Gagliardi. "I look forward to building on the Company's strong foundation and continuing to enhance its compliance programs as the regulatory landscape evolves while supporting the Company's continued growth and commitment to its customers."

Gagliardi's appointment reflects Bitcoin Depot's continued focus on strengthening its compliance infrastructure and preventing fraud and other illicit activity. In February 2026, the Company initiated a phased rollout of a compliance enhancement requiring customer identification for every transaction at its kiosks. This initiative strengthens safeguards against potential misuse and positions Bitcoin Depot as the first major operator to implement per-transaction ID verification.



For more information, visit https://bitcoindepot.com.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (Nasdaq: BTM) was founded in 2016 with the mission to connect those who prefer to use cash to the broader, digital financial system. Bitcoin Depot provides its users with simple, efficient and intuitive means of converting cash into Bitcoin, which users can deploy in the payments, spending and investing space. Users can convert cash to bitcoin at Bitcoin Depot kiosks in 47 states and at thousands of name-brand retail locations in 31 states through its BDCheckout product. The Company has the largest market share in North America and operates over 9,000 kiosk locations globally as of August 2025. Learn more at www.bitcoindepot.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any oral statements made in connection herewith include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements are any statements other than statements of historical fact, and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expectations of plans, business strategies, objectives and growth and anticipated financial and operational performance, including our growth strategy and ability to increase deployment of our products and services, the anticipated effects of the Agreement. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "anticipate," "appears," "approximately," "believe," "continue," "could," "designed," "effect," "estimate," "evaluate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "initiative," "intend," "may," "objective," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "priorities," "project," "pursue," "seek," "should," "target," "when," "will," "would," or the negative of any of those words or similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. In making these statements, we rely upon assumptions and analysis based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors we consider appropriate under the circumstances. We believe these judgments are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any future events or financial results. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond our control.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the business combination; future global, regional or local economic and market conditions; the development, effects and enforcement of laws and regulations; our ability to manage future growth; our ability to develop new products and services, bring them to market in a timely manner and make enhancements to our platform; the effects of competition on our future business; our ability to issue equity or equity-linked securities; the outcome of any potential litigation, government and regulatory proceedings, investigations and inquiries; and those factors described or referenced in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that we do not presently know or that we currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect our expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our assessments to change.

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Contacts:

Investors & Media

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

BTM@gateway-grp.com