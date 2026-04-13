An ongoing collaboration between Australia's Halocell Energy and U.S-based Sofab Inks finds that perovskite modules incorporating Sofab's Tinfab electron transport layer maintain approximately 100% of their normalized efficiency after 1,300 hours under accelerated combined light and damp-heat testing.Australian solar cell developer Halocell Energy and U.S. startup Sofab Inks have found perovskite devices incorporating Sofab's novel metal oxide nanoparticle inks demonstrate high levels of durability. Halocell and Sofab Inks announced a strategic partnership in mid 2025 to accelerate innovation ...

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