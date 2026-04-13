Heartflow, Inc.: Heartflow Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Cleerly

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartflow, Inc. (Heartflow) (Nasdaq: HTFL), the leader in AI technology for coronary artery disease (CAD), today announced that it has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Cleerly, Inc. in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. The complaint seeks permanent injunctive relief and damages arising from Cleerly's unauthorized and continued use of Heartflow's patented technology. Heartflow asserts that Cleerly's Ischemia, Plaque Analysis, and Compare products infringe six of Heartflow's patents with priority dates from 2012 to 2018, protecting Heartflow innovations developed years before the introduction of any Cleerly product. The filed complaint can be accessed on Heartflow's website here

"Heartflow pioneered a significant medical technology that has touched over 600,000 patients' lives. Our team has worked tirelessly since 2010 to develop the Heartflow Platform, a first-of-its-kind AI solution that has been used to detect and manage coronary artery disease," said John Farquhar, CEO of Heartflow. "We take seriously our responsibility to protect the intellectual property that supports this field and the clinicians and patients it serves."

Heartflow maintains a robust intellectual property portfolio comprising over 600 granted patent assets worldwide. The Company remains focused on advancing its platform and expanding access to precise, non-invasive cardiovascular care.

About Heartflow's Technology and Research

Heartflow's technology is redefining precision cardiovascular care through clinically-proven AI and the world's largest coronary imaging dataset. Heartflow has been adopted by more than 1,800 institutions globally and continues to strengthen its commercial presence to make this cutting-edge solution more widely available to an increasingly diverse patient population. Backed by ACC/AHA guidelines and supported by more than 600 peer-reviewed publications, Heartflow has redefined how clinicians manage care for over 600,000 patients worldwide.1 Key benefits include:

Proprietary data pipeline: Built from more than 160 million annotated CTA images, Heartflow's data foundation powers advanced AI models that deliver highly accurate, reproducible insights across diverse patient populations.

Built from more than 160 million annotated CTA images, Heartflow's data foundation powers advanced AI models that deliver highly accurate, reproducible insights across diverse patient populations. Extensive clinical and real-world validation: Heartflow's AI-driven solutions have been validated through clinical evidence in over 200 studies assessing over 365,000 patients. Proven in real-world practice with reproducibility and accuracy, Heartflow's coronary CTA image acceptance rates exceed 97%.

Heartflow's AI-driven solutions have been validated through clinical evidence in over 200 studies assessing over 365,000 patients. Proven in real-world practice with reproducibility and accuracy, Heartflow's coronary CTA image acceptance rates exceed 97%. Seamless clinical integration via upgraded workflow: Heartflow delivers final quality-reviewed analyses instantly upon order, enabling clinicians to move from diagnosis to decision without delay.

Heartflow delivers final quality-reviewed analyses instantly upon order, enabling clinicians to move from diagnosis to decision without delay. Quality system, global security and patient-data integrity compliance: Heartflow meets or exceeds leading international standards, including HITRUST, SOC 2 Type 2, ISO 13485, and ISO 27001.

About Heartflow, Inc.

Heartflow is transforming coronary artery disease from the world's leading cause of death into a condition that can be detected early, diagnosed accurately, and managed for life. The Heartflow One platform uses AI to turn coronary CTA images into personalized 3D models of the heart, providing clinically meaningful, actionable insights into plaque location, volume, and composition and its effect on blood flow - all without invasive procedures. Discover how we're shaping the future of cardiovascular care at heartflow.com

Media Contact

Elliot Levy

elevy@heartflow.com

Investor Contact

Nick Laudico

nlaudico@heartflow.com

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1 Gulati, et al. 2021 AHA/ACC/ASE/CHEST/SAEM/SCCT/SCMR Guideline for the Evaluation & Diagnosis of Chest Pain. J Am Coll Cardiol.