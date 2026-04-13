Greenland Energy Company (NASDAQ: GLND) Exploring Development in Promising Land Basin Location

NEW YORK, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire - Greenland Energy Company (NASDAQ: GLND) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio@IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community.

To view the full publication, "Global Energy Pressures Elevate the Importance of New Supply Frontiers," please visit https://www.networknewswire.com/global-energy-pressures-elevate-the-importance-of-new-supply-frontiers/.

Escalating geopolitical tensions and renewed disruptions to key shipping corridors, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, are once again highlighting a persistent vulnerability: global energy security remains fragile. Despite years of diversification efforts, both the United States and Europe continue to face exposure to supply disruptions capable of cascading through economies, industries and households.

In this environment, companies focused on unlocking new energy resources in politically stable regions are attracting increased attention. Greenland Energy Company is one such operator, advancing exploration activities within Greenland's Jameson Land Basin. With the potential for a substantial oil resource and plans to drill key wells, the company is positioning itself within a broader narrative centered on strengthening energy independence for Western economies.

About Greenland Energy Company

Greenland Energy Company is an energy exploration company focused on responsibly developing Greenland's hydrocarbon resources, with an emphasis on the Jameson Land Basin. It aims to advance oil and gas exploration and create a publicly traded platform for Arctic energy development.

For further information, please visit www.GreenlandEnergyCo.com.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:?The latest news and updates relating to GLND are available in the company's newsroom at https://ibn.fm/GLND.

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained herein other than statements of present or historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding Greenland Energy Company's (the "Company") future financial performance, business strategy, operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives of management, and expected benefits of the Company's recent business combination, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "project," "forecast," "potential," "predict," or the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs regarding future events and are based on information currently available to the Company. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are beyond the Company's control, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, among others: (i) Exploration and Geological Risks, including the Company's status as a development-stage company with no operating history, revenues, or proved reserves; the inherent uncertainty in prospective resource estimates, including that the 13 billion barrel estimate is based on undiscovered accumulations with no certainty of discovery or commercial viability; geological complexity arising from limited seismic data coverage, pervasive igneous intrusions, faulting patterns, and significant Tertiary uplift creating thermal maturity uncertainty; the fact that the basin has never produced a commercial discovery despite decades of study dating back to the 1970s, and a 2008 USGS report stating less than a 10% chance of containing a technically recoverable hydrocarbon accumulation; and high-cost frontier exploration with estimated well costs of $40 million for the first well and $20 million for subsequent wells; (ii) Operational and Environmental Risks, including the challenges of operating in a remote Arctic location with extreme climate, harsh weather, limited daylight, no existing infrastructure, and seasonal access windows for equipment and personnel; drilling hazards such as blowouts, equipment failures, well control events, environmental releases, and accidents inherent in oil and gas operations; reliance on third-party contractors; and climate change scrutiny, as operations in Greenland face increasing opposition from environmental groups and institutional investors due to Arctic drilling concerns; (iii) Regulatory and Political Risks, including the 2021 Greenland drilling moratorium, and while licenses are grandfathered, future regulatory changes could jeopardize operations; geopolitical tensions, including U.S. interest in acquiring Greenland and Greenland's internal independence movements that could affect operations; permit requirements, as drilling requires Environmental Impact Assessment approval and Field Activities Application approval from Greenlandic authorities; and forfeiture risk, as failure to meet drilling milestones could result in loss of the Company's right to earn working interests; (iv) Financial and Capital Risks, including significant capital requirements and the need for substantial funding beyond current resources to complete the drilling program; commodity price volatility, as oil, gas, and NGL prices are highly volatile and will heavily influence project viability; a long development timeline during which market conditions may change significantly before potential production, unlike short-cycle shale projects; going concern uncertainty and substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern without additional financing; and energy transition risk, as global demand for oil may decline due to electric vehicle adoption, renewable energy policies, and changing consumer preferences; and other risks and uncertainties as set forth in the Company's Proxy Statement/Prospectus, dated February 18, 2026, in the section titled "Risk Factors".

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire ("NNW") is a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers- (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries- (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets- (3) press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact- (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers- and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

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