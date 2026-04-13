Monroe Capital Corporation Announces Final Distribution Amount and Anticipated Payment Date

CHICAGO, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: MRCC) (the "Company" or "MRCC") today announced that the amount of its final distribution will be $0.60 per share, contingent upon the closing of each of the Company's proposed asset sale (the "Asset Sale") to Monroe Capital Income Plus Corporation ("MCIP") and the Company's proposed merger (the "Merger") with and into Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: HRZN) ("HRZN"). The conditional distribution payment date is expected to be on or around April 17, 2026.

The Company's final aggregate distribution amount of $13.0 million will be sourced from a portion of the net proceeds expected to be received by MRCC in the Asset Sale. MRCC has no undistributed earnings or capital gains through the anticipated closing date of the Merger requiring distribution.

As previously disclosed, the Company's final distribution will be paid to the Company's stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 10, 2026. However, due to the contingent nature of the final distribution, Nasdaq has informed the Company that stockholders who sell their shares of MRCC common stock before and through the close of trading on the closing date of the Merger will also sell their entitlement to the final distribution to the respective purchaser(s) of the shares. The Company expects each of the Asset Sale and the Merger to close on April 14, 2026.

The Company's dividend reinvestment plan ("DRIP") will not apply to the final distribution. As a result, all participants under the DRIP will receive the final distribution in cash and not in shares of MRCC common stock.

About Monroe Capital Corporation

Monroe Capital Corporation is an externally managed, publicly traded BDC (NASDAQ: MRCC) that primarily invests in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Its investment adviser is Monroe Capital BDC Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser and affiliate of Monroe Capital LLC.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this communication constitute forward-looking statements because they relate to future events, future performance or financial condition of MRCC or HRZN or the proposed sale of assets by MRCC to MCIP and the proposed merger of MRCC with and into HRZN. All statements, other than historical facts, including but not limited to statements regarding the expected timing of the closing of the proposed transactions; the expected timing or amount of payments of dividends or distributions by MRCC and/or HRZN; the ability of the parties to complete the proposed transactions; the expected benefits of the proposed transactions such as improved operations, enhanced revenues and cash flow, growth potential, market profile and financial strength; the competitive ability and position of the surviving companies following completion of the proposed transactions; and any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements concern future circumstances and results and other statements that are not historical facts and are sometimes identified by the words "may," "will," "should," "potential," "intend," "expect," "endeavor," "seek," "anticipate," "estimate," "overestimate," "underestimate," "believe," "could," "project," "predict," "continue," "target" or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations that are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual events and results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. The inclusion of such statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected, including, without limitation, the uncertainties associated with considerations that may be disclosed from time to time in MRCC's and HRZN's publicly disseminated documents and filings. HRZN and MRCC have based the forward-looking statements included in this communication on information available to them on the date hereof, and neither HRZN, MRCC nor their affiliates assume any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Although HRZN and MRCC undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, you are advised to consult any additional disclosures that HRZN and MRCC may make directly to you or through reports that they have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), or in the future may file with the SEC, including, without limitation, annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K.

Contacts

Monroe Capital Corporation

Investor Relations:

Mick Solimene

Chief Financial Officer & Chief Investment Officer

msolimene@monroecap.com

(312) 598-8401

Media Relations:

Daniel Abramson

Gregory

daniel.abramson@gregoryagency.com

(857) 305-8441