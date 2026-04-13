LogoTags, The Leading Custom Challenge Coin Company in the USA, Introduces Express Custom Challenge Coins

Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.'s Promotional Products Division Will Now Offer Custom Challenge Coins with 3D UV Printing and 1-3 Day Delivery

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 13, 2026 / LogoTags, Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.'s (Ball Chain) promotional products division, is pleased to announce the launch of its new Express Custom Challenge Coin. This is a breakthrough solution for customers who need premium custom challenge coins in a hurry. The express custom military challenge coins are designed for speed without sacrificing quality. They will feature full-color 3D UV printing on durable 1-3/4" diameter, 3.5mm thick metal custom challenge coins which deliver bold detail, depth, and vibrant color in a fraction of the traditional production time.

The express custom challenge coins are available in 6 premium metal plating options that include gold, nickel, copper, antique nickel, antique gold and antique copper. There are no set up fees and the custom challenge coins will ship within 1-3 days after proof approval from the company's New York factory. The Express Custom Challenge Coins are affordably priced and available for both small and large orders. This is the way to go when you need quality metal custom challenge coins in a hurry. As with all LogoTags products, customers benefit from free artwork and digital proofs, unlimited revisions, and no set up fees. A dedicated and experienced U.S. based customer service and sales team is ready to help. Customers can get started by visiting www.logotags.com, emailing sales@logotags.com, or calling the team at 914-664-7500.

"We're always looking for ways to better serve our customers, especially when timing is critical. I am so happy to be able offer a custom challenge coin solution that our customers are proud of" said Bill Taubner, President of LogoTags and Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. "This new express custom challenge coin option gives our customers the ability to create an awesome high-impact custom military challenge coin in as little as one day."

LogoTags provides a full range of custom promotional products, including custom challenge coins, military dog tags, bottle openers, race medals, metal tags, lapel pins, key chains, silicone bracelets, and scores of other custom products. Custom challenge coins and custom military challenge coins, which typically bear an organization's insignia or distinct logo, were originally displayed as proof of membership. They remain an integral part of the culture in fire departments, law enforcement and military units across the nation. LogoTags supplies custom challenge coins made of the highest quality brass, with no set up charges, unlimited art changes, and digital proofs free of charge distinguishing itself from competitors.

LogoTags performs many services on-site and has exclusive arrangements with suppliers and manufacturers around the world. These relationships distinguish LogoTags from the competition and enable the sales team to extend volume discounts to customers. LogoTags has proudly worked with corporate entities, professional sports teams, universities, and government agencies at all levels. In addition, the LogoTags customer service team prides itself on ensuring that each customer is treated with the greatest care and respect. For more information about custom challenge coins and other promotional products, visit LogoTags at www.LogoTags.com.

About Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Founded in 1938 and headquartered in Mount Vernon, New York, Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. is the world's largest manufacturer of ball chain and related accessories. A fifth-generation family-owned and operated business, Ball Chain proudly manufactures in the USA and operates multiple divisions serving diverse markets. With divisions including LogoTags - the USA's leading custom challenge coin company, and ShimmerScreen, the company remains committed to innovation, American manufacturing, and delivering high-quality products to customers worldwide.

About LogoTags

Ball Chain is the exclusive supplier to the U.S. Armed Forces for the iconic dog tag ID necklace worn by U.S. service personnel. To meet the increased demand for these necklaces in the marketplace, Ball Chain launched LogoTags two decades ago. LogoTags quickly expanded its product line to include custom challenge coins, custom military dog tags, bottle openers, lapel pins, patches, race medals, jewelry charms, key chains, custom metal tags, and a wide range of other custom items. As the leading producer of custom challenge coins and custom military challenge coins in the United States, LogoTags has become a go-to source for the custom challenge coins. Today, the company offers nearly every type of promotional item, solidifying its position at the forefront of the promotional products industry.

In addition to offering premium products at industry-leading prices, LogoTags is synonymous with exemplary customer service. LogoTags representatives ensure that all customers, and especially returning customers, such as military personnel, are treated with great care and respect. LogoTags supplies custom challenge coins made of the highest quality brass and offers unlimited art changes and digital proofs free of charge, distinguishing itself from competitors. Logotags is proud to offer the highest quality custom challenge coins and race medals with no setup fees.

Contact Information

Bill Taubner, President

(W) 914-664-7500 ext 120

(C) 914-720-3164

Bill@logotags.com

SOURCE: LogoTags

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/logotags-the-leading-custom-challenge-coin-company-in-the-usa-introduc-1156973