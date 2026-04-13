Millicom International Cellular S.A.: FOX Latin America and Tigo Sports partner to expand sports content offering in Central America

FOX Latin America and Tigo Sports partner to expand sports content offering in Central America

Following FOX Latin America's acquisition of Tigo Sports' local programming and production in Central America, Tigo enhances its sports offering with more international leagues, more live events, and full coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Luxembourg, April 13, 2026 - Tigo Central America and FOX Latin America today announced an agreement under which FOX will acquire Tigo Sports' local sports content, a robust portfolio of local rights, production capabilities, and on-air talent across Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Panama.

As a result of this transaction, Tigo Central America customers will benefit from an enhanced sports offering that combines strong local content with a premium international portfolio, including some of the world's most prominent leagues such as the Premier League, UEFA Europa League, Bundesliga (starting in the 2026-27 season), Saudi Pro League, and Liga MX, as well as more than 800 live sporting events annually across disciplines including baseball, motorsports, and mixed martial arts.

"Sports are a core part of our value proposition for customers in Central America, and we are committed to continuously enhancing that experience," said Luciano Marino, VP of B2C at Millicom. "This step allows us to deliver a broader and more compelling sports offering, including full access to the FIFA World Cup 2026 through Tigo Sports."

In addition, FOX will launch four new channels in the region in May, further strengthening access to high-quality sports content for audiences across Central America.

With this move, Tigo Central America reaffirms its commitment to delivering more content, more live events, and a superior sports experience, bringing world-class sports closer to millions of households across the region.

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For more information, please contact:

Press:

Sofía Corral, Director Corporate Communications

press@millicom.com Investors:

Luca Pfeifer, VP of Investor Relations

investors@millicom.com





About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ: TIGO) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through its TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, the company provides a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, highspeed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of December 31, 2025, Millicom, including its Honduras Joint Venture, employed approximately 15,000 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to more than 52 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint over 14 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg with principal executive offices in Doral, Florida.