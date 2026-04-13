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WKN: A0N929 | ISIN: US0272631021 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
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PR Newswire
13.04.2026 14:00 Uhr
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American Lithium Minerals, Inc: American Lithium Minerals Inc. (OTC: AMLM) Increases Strategic Exposure to Chilean Copper-Silver Assets Through Additional Investment in Aeramentum Resources

CARSON CITY, Nev., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Lithium Minerals Inc. (OTCID: AMLM) ("ALM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has expanded its strategic investment in Aeramentum Resources Pty Ltd ("Aeramentum") through the acquisition of a secured convertible note, further strengthening ALM's position in one of Chile's emerging copper-silver districts.

Aeramentum has issued AMLM a Secured Note with accruing interest and convertible into equity in the event of a merger or acquisition involving Aeramentum's Chilean assets.

The notes are fully secured against the mineral tenements and assets held by Aeramentum Resources (Chile) SpA, which include the Furano porphyry copper-gold project and the Grande Plata / La Veta Larga silver project, both located in northern Chile.

Strengthening a Strategic Partnership

Aeramentum and its directors warrant that the Chilean subsidiary and its tenements remain unencumbered for the duration of the agreement, ensuring strong security backing for the noteholders.

The secured note also provides ALM with the option to convert the investment into equity in a future transaction involving Aeramentum's Chilean assets, offering potential upside as exploration and development progress.

Positioning for Growth in Chile's Critical Minerals Sector

American Lithium Minerals Inc. continues to evaluate opportunities across the Americas to secure long-term access to lithium, copper, and other strategic minerals essential to the global energy transition. The Company views Aeramentum's Chilean portfolio as a compelling addition to its growth pipeline.

AMLM CEO Frank Kristan commented:

"This transaction increases our secured exposure to two highly prospective Chilean projects at a pivotal time for global copper and silver markets. We believe this is a disciplined, high-leverage way to build long-term shareholder value."

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

Contact:

American Lithium Minerals, Inc
1007 South Street
Carson City, NV 89701
Phone: (775) 587-6137
E-mail: [email protected]
X: @AMR_MineralRes
LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/4qjAuWE

SOURCE American Lithium Minerals, Inc

© 2026 PR Newswire
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