EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Global Fashion Group S.A.
/ Share buyback
Disclosure according to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 2nd Interim Announcement
Luxembourg, 13 April 2026 - In the period from 7 April 2026 up to and including 10 April 2026, 249,421 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback programme that Global Fashion Group S.A. ("GFG") previously announced on 4 March 2026 and updated on 28 March 2026 in accordance with Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.
Shares were bought back as follows:
The share buybacks are executed by an independent bank exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
All relevant information regarding share buybacks can be found on GFG's website under: https://ir.global-fashion-group.com/share-buyback.
13.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Global Fashion Group S.A.
|5, Heienhaff
|L-1736 Senningerberg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|ir.global-fashion-group.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2307354 13.04.2026 CET/CEST
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