Glidewell Launches the fastsmile.io 3D Facial Scanner

New offering provides advanced facial scanning for comprehensive digital treatment planning.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 13, 2026 / Glidewell, the nation's largest dental laboratory and a leader in innovative technology, has unveiled the fastsmile.io 3D Facial Scanner. The fastsmile.io scanner enables clinicians to capture full-face 3D scans, enhancing esthetic treatment planning by combining facial data with intraoral scans for a more complete digital workflow.

The fastsmile.io 3D Facial Scanner is a compact, high-speed imaging device that captures a complete 3D facial scan through a quick, guided photo sequence. The scanner delivers precise anatomical detail while providing accurate spatial orientation of the teeth, lips, and facial structures. This level of precision supports more predictable esthetic outcomes across a range of clinical applications, including smile design, implant cases, and restorative workflows.

Combining facial and intraoral scans lets clinicians create restorations tailored to each patient's unique facial features for a truly personalized experience. With upcoming enhancements to Glidewell's cloud platform, digital impressions and facial scans will be seamlessly merged, enabling collaborative case planning with the lab through the existing glidewell.io portal. The scanner outputs industry-standard .PLY, .STL, .OBJ, and .JPG file formats, ensuring broad compatibility with digital design and manufacturing workflows.

When integrated with the glidewell.io In-Office Solution, the fastsmile.io facial scanner becomes part of a fully connected chairside digital workflow-from scan to design to same-day milling. The combined system gives clinicians greater control over treatment planning and restoration fabrication, all within the same ecosystem.

"The fastsmile.io scanner brings a new level of precision and predictability to esthetic treatment planning," said Taylor Manalili, DDS, director of clinical prosthodontics at Glidewell. "It empowers clinicians to plan restorations in harmony with the entire face-not just the teeth-and to deliver outcomes patients can visualize and trust from the very first appointment."

Weighing only 1.8 pounds, the fastsmile.io 3D Facial Scanner is a lightweight, compact solution designed for effortless daily use in any practice. It includes a Glidewell-backed one-year warranty for added peace of mind.

To learn more about how the fastsmile.io scanner can enhance digital workflows and esthetic treatment planning, visit glidewell.io/fastsmile-3d.

About Glidewell

Glidewell, based in Irvine, California, is an industry-leading provider of custom laboratory services, innovative technology and continuing education to dental professionals nationwide.

Contact:

Eldon Thompson

Sr. Director of Marketing

mail@glidewelldental.com

SOURCE: Glidewell

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/glidewell-launches-the-fastsmile.iotm-3d-facial-scanner-1155848