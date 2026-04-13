FINTECH.TV Names Johny Fernandez as New Anchor, Tapping Veteran Journalist to Lead U.S.-Middle East Morning Programming and Pulso Del Mercado

Fernandez brings more than a decade of national broadcast experience to FINTECH.TV, anchoring new morning programming connecting U.S. and Middle East markets and co-anchoring Pulso del Mercado, the new daily Spanish-language show produced from the New York Stock Exchange

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 13, 2026 / FINTECH.TV, the global broadcasting platform for entrepreneurs and investors headquartered at the New York Stock Exchange, today announced the addition of Johny Fernandez as a new anchor. A veteran broadcast journalist with more than a decade of national news experience, Fernandez joins FINTECH.TV to anchor its soon-to-be-announced morning programming connecting U.S. and Middle East markets, and to co-anchor Pulso del Mercado, the new daily Spanish-language financial show produced live from the NYSE in partnership with Comercio TV.

A Broadcaster Built for This Role

Most recently, Fernandez served as a freelance anchor and correspondent for ABC News, where he worked as an overnight standby anchor delivering national breaking news and special reports. He reported across multiple ABC News platforms, including ABC News Live, the network's streaming service, and ABC NewsOne, the affiliate news service that distributes content to more than 200 ABC stations and international partners. His on-air experience includes appearances on flagship broadcasts including World News Now and Good Morning America: First Look.

Fernandez built the foundation of his broadcast career working in markets across the country, including Huntsville, Orlando, and New York City. He holds a degree in Broadcasting from Southeastern University, and his reporting has aired on national and international networks, including ABC News, CBS Newspath, Voice of America, BBC, Business Reporter, and Debanked News. Bilingual in English and Spanish, Fernandez brings national network credibility, live breaking news expertise, and multicultural fluency to FINTECH.TV.

Two Roles, One Vision

In his first role, Fernandez will anchor FINTECH.TV's soon-to-be-announced morning programming serves as the connective voice between U.S. capital markets and the Middle East. Broadcasting from the NYSE studio, he will anchor live coverage that bridges Wall Street's opening bell with closing market activity across the Gulf region, bringing institutional credibility to FINTECH.TV's expanding international presence.

In his second role, Fernandez co-anchors Pulso del Mercado, the daily Spanish-language financial show produced in partnership with Comercio TV and set to debut in late May 2026. The show delivers live market coverage, digital asset and blockchain news, and expert analysis to Spanish-speaking investors and entrepreneurs in the United States, Latin America, and beyond. Fernandez's bilingual fluency and broadcast experience make him a natural anchor for a show built to serve a community long underrepresented in financial media.

"Johny is exactly the kind of anchor FINTECH.TV is built around," said Troy McGuire, Co-Founder and Head of Global Content and Operations at FINTECH.TV. "He has spent more than a decade earning credibility at the highest levels of broadcast journalism. The fact that he can do that in English and in Spanish, and that he understands both the U.S. market and the communities we are trying to reach internationally, makes him an extraordinary fit for what we are building here. These are not easy roles to fill, and we are fortunate to have him."

"FINTECH.TV is doing something I have not seen before in financial media," said Johny Fernandez. "They are building a platform that actually reflects the world as it is, not just Wall Street as it has always been. To anchor programming that connects the U.S. market to the Middle East, and to anchor a daily Spanish-language show from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, is the kind of work that matters. Growing up as the son of Peruvian immigrants, the connection between U.S. and Latin American markets was always part of the conversation at home. Being able to bridge continents on this platform is work I am excited to be a part of."

About FINTECH Media Group

FINTECH Media Group is a global media company that owns and operates FINTECH.TV and Breakout. FINTECH.TV is the global broadcasting platform for entrepreneurs and investors, and the first truly global, cross-exchange financial media network. Broadcasting from studios at the New York Stock Exchange, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi with several more in development, FINTECH.TV covers the latest news and perspectives in finance, blockchain, AI, and sustainability investing through live broadcasts, exclusive interviews, and thought leadership content. Breakout is a real-time social audio and messaging platform with users in over 24 countries, empowering people to access information, share insights, and engage in live conversations. Together, FINTECH Media Group connects global audiences with the people shaping the future of finance and innovation.

Follow FINTECH.TV: @FINTECHTVGLOBAL

Media Contact: Troy McGuire | troy@fintech.tv |

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SOURCE: FINTECH.TV

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/fintech.tv-names-johny-fernandez-as-new-anchor-tapping-veteran-j-1156691