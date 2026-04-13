Zekelman Industries Appoints Jim Marsh as Executive Director of Digital & Mission Critical Infrastructure

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / April 13, 2026 / Zekelman - the leading independent steel pipe and tube manufacturer in North America, innovator in modular design and construction, and a pioneer in fully integrated real estate development - today announced that Jim Marsh has joined the company as Executive Director, Digital & Mission Critical Infrastructure. In this role, Marsh will lead business development efforts for data center, AI and digital infrastructure, and other mission-critical markets.

A proven sales leader with a strong record of profitable sales growth and team development, Marsh brings extensive industry experience to Zekelman. Most recently, he served as Director of Key Accounts at Munters, a Swedish public company, where he managed global hyperscale data center client programs within the Data Center Technologies division. Previously, Marsh was Vice President at Capitol Power Group (CPG), an electro-mechanical/general trades integrator in northern VA, the largest data center market in the world, where he created the mechanical division and managed business development leading up to the Columbia Capital acquisition of CPG in 2019.

"Today's global race to superintelligence is centered in North America across the Big Five hyperscalers - AWS, Microsoft, Meta, Google, and Apple," said Tom Muth, President of Zekelman pipe and tube division. "They are applying the latest liquid-cooled AI infrastructure that leverage many of our products and services."

Zekelman is leveraging its unparalleled scale and always-flexible manufacturing practices to expand its offerings with innovative design and engineering services, as well as introducing new products like skid manufacturing. These advancements are designed to provide enhanced solutions to both new and existing customers, reinforcing Zekelman's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of the digital and mission-critical infrastructure markets.

Deeply engaged in the data center sector, Marsh is active in several vertical industry organizations, including 7x24 Exchange, AFCOM, Datacenter Dynamics, Infrastructure Masons, and the Open Compute Project. His involvement strengthens Zekelman's connectivity to the market and reinforces its thought leadership within these vital communities.

About Zekelman

Zekelman is a family of operating companies which include Atlas Tube, Picoma, Sharon Tube, Wheatland Tube, Western Tube, and Z Modular. With 17 manufacturing locations and 3,200+ teammates across North America, the company is the leading independent manufacturer of hollow structural sections (HSS) and steel pipe, and the top producer of electrical conduit and elbows, couplings, and nipples in North America, and innovator in modular design and construction, and a pioneer in fully integrated real estate development. Zekelman - Believe in What You Build. For more information, visit zekelman.com.

Media Contacts:

Amanda Donovan

Director of Marketing Communications, Zekelman

312.339.3838

amanda.donovan@zekelman.com

Owen Serey

Associate Director PR & PA, Mower

513.639.7455

oserey@mower.com

SOURCE: Zekelman Industries

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/zekelman-industries-appoints-jim-marsh-as-executive-director-of-digita-1156975