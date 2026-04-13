Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2026) - Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. (CSE: DOSE) (OTCQB: RDTCF) ("RDT" or the "Company"), a Canadian biotechnology company developing oral thin film drug delivery technologies, today announced the initiation of clean room upgrades and facility retrofitting at its Burlington, Ontario manufacturing site, positioning the Company for pharmaceutical expansion, regulatory advancement, and global commercialization opportunities.

The upgrade program is focused on advancing the facility toward compliance with Health Canada Drug Establishment Licence (DEL) requirements, a critical regulatory pathway for companies engaged in the manufacturing, packaging, testing, distribution, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in Canada. These enhancements are expected to support production of products requiring a Drug Identification Number (DIN), a key authorization for prescription and over-the-counter drug sales in regulated markets.

Strategic Move Into Pharmaceutical Manufacturing and Global Drug Markets

The Burlington facility upgrades mark a significant step in Rapid Dose Therapeutics' evolution from a drug delivery innovation company into a pharmaceutical manufacturing and commercialization platform. The initiative is designed to expand the Company's capabilities across oral thin film drug delivery, pharmaceutical production, and global distribution channels, supporting its proprietary QuickStrip fast-dissolving oral thin film technology.

QuickStrip is engineered to deliver pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, cannabinoids, vaccines and nicotine products through rapid absorption via the oral mucosa, offering advantages in bioavailability, onset time, and patient compliance compared to traditional capsules, tablets, injections and inhalation-based delivery systems.

GMP and EU GMP Alignment Supports International Expansion

In parallel, Rapid Dose is upgrading its existing cannabis production clean rooms to align with Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and European Union GMP (EU GMP) standards, reinforcing its readiness to participate in the rapidly expanding global medical cannabis and pharmaceutical export markets.

These upgrades are expected to enable:

Entry into regulated international pharmaceutical markets

Expansion of medical cannabis exports

Increased participation in high-growth non-smoking cannabis formats

Enhanced attractiveness for strategic partnerships and licensing agreements

The Burlington facility is being developed into a dual-purpose centralized manufacturing hub, capable of supporting both pharmaceutical-grade production and cannabis-based product manufacturing, creating operational efficiencies and long-term scalability.

As of the date of this release. no approvals have been obtained and timelines and outcomes are uncertain.

Positioned for Market Opportunities

The expansion aligns with major global market trends, including:

The global pharmaceutical market, projected to reach approximately $1.7 trillion by 2030

Canada's top 10 global pharmaceutical market position

The global medical cannabis market, projected to reach approximately $65.9 billion by 2030

These markets are being driven by rising demand for innovative drug delivery systems, patient-friendly dosing formats, and compliant manufacturing infrastructure.

Building a Scalable Platform for Long-Term Growth

"This upgrade represents a pivotal step in expanding the strategic value of our Burlington facility," said Mark Upsdell, CEO of Rapid Dose Therapeutics. "By aligning our operations with internationally recognized pharmaceutical standards, we are strengthening our ability to pursue high-growth commercial opportunities while scaling the global reach of our QuickStrip platform."

Upon completion, the upgraded facility is expected to deliver:

Expanded pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities

Enhanced regulatory readiness (DEL, DIN pathways)

Improved operational efficiency and scalability

Stronger positioning for global partnerships and licensing deals

Source References

Evaluate

https://www.evaluate.com/press-release/evaluate-releases-2030-forecasts-for-global-pharmaceutical-market/

Government of Canada

https://www.canada.ca/en/health-canada/news/2026/03/new-task-force-to-enhance-canadas-competitiveness-and-improve-access-to-innovative-medicines.html

Grand View Research

https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/medical-marijuana-market

Frontiers -

Hines, et al. Frontiers in Pharmacology, 10 September 2019; "Administration of Micronized Caffeine Using a Novel Oral Delivery Film Results in Rapid Absorption and Electroencephalogram Suppression."

About Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp.

Rapid Dose Therapeutics is a Canadian biotechnology company revolutionizing drug delivery through innovation. The Company's flagship product QuickStrip is a thin, orally dissolvable film, that can be infused with an infinite list of active ingredients, including nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals and vaccines, which are delivered quickly into the bloodstream, resulting in rapid onset of the active ingredient. For more information about the Company, visit www.rapid-dose.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "intend", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend", "will", "could", "are planned to", "are expected to" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Statements containing forward-looking information, including, without limitation, in respect of the delivery of equipment and products using the QuickStrip product delivery method, the generation of recurring revenues, the plans, estimates, forecasts, projections, expectations or beliefs of RDT management as to future events or results and are believed to be reasonable based on information currently available to RDT management. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; termination of WLM agreements; future legislative and regulatory developments involving cannabis; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the cannabis industry in Canada generally, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability to implement its business strategies; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. There can be no assurance that statements of forward-looking information, although considered reasonable by RDT management at the time of preparation, will prove to be accurate as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292167

Source: Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp.