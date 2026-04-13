joimax, Inc., a global leader in technologies and training for endoscopic spine surgery, proudly marks its 25th anniversary, celebrating a quarter century of innovation dedicated to advancing minimally invasive spine care and improving outcomes for patients worldwide.

The origins of joimax trace back to early 2001, when Wolfgang Ries, Founder and Executive Chairman, first introduced the company concept in a presentation to potential partners and investors and developed the initial business plan later that year. Although the investment environment changed significantly following the events of September 11, 2001, joimax was founded shortly afterward through strong personal commitment and a clear belief in the future of endoscopic spine surgery.

"Despite the uncertainty at the time, we remained convinced of the potential of endoscopic techniques to transform spine surgery," said Wolfgang Ries. "With a clear vision and strong dedication, we established joimax near Karlsruhe and began partnering with surgeons to develop technologies designed to challenge conventional surgical approaches and support surgeons in delivering less invasive treatment options for patients. Seeing how both the field and the company have progressed over the past 25 years is extremely rewarding."

Today, joimax solutions support surgeons across the globe with comprehensive platforms designed for a wide range of endoscopic spinal procedures. Through its commitment to education and training, the company has helped thousands of surgeons develop and refine endoscopic techniques, contributing to the growing global momentum behind minimally invasive spine surgery.

"Reaching this 25-year milestone is a testament to the dedication of our employees, the trust of our surgeon partners, and the shared vision that endoscopic techniques can transform spine care," said Maximillian Ries, CEO of joimax. "As we celebrate this milestone, we are equally focused on the future. The next chapter for joimax will build on our legacy of continued innovation, deeper collaboration with surgeons, and a commitment to expanding access to endoscopic spine surgery around the world."

For more information about joimax and its 25-year legacy of endoscopic innovation, visit www.joimax.com

About joimax

Founded in Karlsruhe, Germany, in 2001, joimax is the leading developer and marketer of complete systems for full-endoscopic and minimally invasive spinal surgery. With the Endoscopic Surgical Systems TESSYS (transforaminal), iLESSYS (interlaminar) and CESSYS (cervical) for decompression procedures, MultiZYTE for facet and sacroiliac joint pain treatment, EndoLIF and Percusys for minimally invasive endoscopically assisted stabilizations, established systems are provided, addressing a complete range of indications. In procedures for herniated disc, stenosis, pain therapy or spinal stabilization treatment, surgeons utilize joimax technologies to operate through small incisions under local or full anesthesia, via tissue and muscle-sparing corridors and through natural openings in the spinal canal, e.g., the intervertebral foramen, the so-called "Kambin triangle."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260408438173/en/

Contacts:

USA media contact:

Katherine Ray

Katherine.ray@joimaxusa.com

+1-(949)-859-3472

Germany media contact:

Antje Paulsen

Antje.paulsen@joimax.com

+49-721-25514214