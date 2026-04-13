Mulch Films Market worth $15.13 billion by 2031- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, The mulch films market is estimated at USD 11.02 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 15.13 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.5%.

Mulch Films Market Size & Forecast

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 11.02 billion

USD 11.02 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 15.13 billion

USD 15.13 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 6.5%

Mulch Films Market Trends & Insights:

The mulch films market expansion occurs through the mulch films as particular agricultural materials, which they make from polyethylene, biodegradable polymers and photodegradable compounds to create controlled growing conditions above their fields. The system helps to preserve soil water content by decreasing evaporation rates, and it maintains soil temperature at levels that support root growth, while its weed control function stops sunlight from reaching unwanted plants. The use of mulch films leads to better fertilizer use and less soil erosion and it also helps to maintain cleaner crops which have higher quality. Horticulture and fruit and vegetable farming now use this method more because farmers want to achieve better crop yields while using less water and following environmentally friendly agricultural methods.

Asia Pacific, in the mulch films market, is estimated to account for the highest revenue share of 69.9% in 2026.

By type, the clear/transparent mulch segment is poised to register the highest CAGR of 7.0% between 2026 and 2031.

The conventional polyolefin-based mulch films segment is projected to register the highest CAGR.

The horticulture application segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.7% from 2026 to 2031.

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The global agriculture mulch films market is experiencing steady growth as farmers increasingly adopt modern plasticulture practices to improve crop productivity and resource efficiency. The market is expanding due to the rising use of mulch films for soil moisture conservation, temperature regulation, and effective weed suppression, particularly in horticulture and high-value crop cultivation. Government initiatives promoting efficient water management, protected cultivation, and sustainable agricultural practices are also encouraging farmers to adopt mulch films to enhance soil health and crop yield. Additionally, the integration of drip irrigation and precision farming systems with mulching techniques enables better water utilization and improved crop performance. Technological advancements in biodegradable, photoselective, and multilayer mulch films are further supporting market development by offering improved durability and environmental sustainability. As farmers focus on maximizing productivity while reducing water usage and soil degradation, the demand for advanced mulch film solutions continues to increase globally.

The oilseed & pulses segment is estimated to account for a significant market share among field crops.

Oilseeds & pulses hold a significant share in the field crop type segment of the agriculture mulch films market due to the increasing need to improve yield, soil moisture retention, and weed control in large-scale cultivation. Crops such as soybeans, groundnut, sunflower, chickpea, and lentils benefit from mulch film applications that help maintain optimal soil temperature and reduce water evaporation, particularly in regions facing irregular rainfall and water scarcity. The adoption of mulch films in oilseed and pulse cultivation is also supported by the growing demand for protein-rich food crops and edible oils, encouraging farmers to adopt efficient crop management practices. Additionally, the integration of mulching with drip irrigation and precision farming techniques helps improve nutrient efficiency and crop productivity, further supporting the use of mulch films in oilseed and pulse farming systems.

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In the application segment, field crop to be the significant growing segment in the Mulch Films Market.

In the application segment, field crop to be the significant growing segment in the mulch films market. Plastic mulching methods are gaining popularity among large-scale farmers. The agricultural industry has seen increasing adoption of mulch films by farmers who grow corn, wheat, soybean, cotton, and other row crops to achieve better soil moisture conservation, temperature regulation, and weed control results, which boost their crop yields. Farmers in areas with climate variability and water scarcity are turning to mulching techniques for field crop farming to meet their growing need for better water-use efficiency and soil health improvement. Mulch films for field crop applications are experiencing increased demand because modern farming practices are being developed through precision agriculture, drip irrigation systems and farm management techniques.

Based on region, Europe is estimated to account for a notable share in the mulch films market.

Europe holds a significant share in the agriculture mulch films market due to the region's strong adoption of advanced agricultural practices and sustainable farming technologies. Countries such as Spain, Italy, France, and Germany widely use mulch films in the cultivation of fruits, vegetables, and specialty horticultural crops, particularly in greenhouse and open-field farming systems. The market growth in Europe is also supported by strict environmental regulations and policies aimed at reducing agricultural plastic waste, which has accelerated the adoption of biodegradable and compostable mulch films. In addition, the presence of major mulch film manufacturers, strong research and innovation capabilities, and increasing demand for high-quality agricultural produce further contribute to the region's substantial share in the global mulch films market.

Top Companies in the Mulch Films Market

The report profiles key playerssuch as BASF SE (Germany), Amcor Plc (Switzerland), Dow Inc. (US), Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan), Exxon Mobil Corporation (US), RKW Group (Germany), Intergro, Inc. (US), Green Maneuver Industries LLP (India), Plastika Kritis S.A. (Greece), Kothari Group (India), Organix Solutions (India), Captain Polyplast Ltd. (India), Tilak Polypack Pvt. Ltd. (India), Iris Polymers (India), and EPI (Europe) Ltd. (UK).

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