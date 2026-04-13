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PR Newswire
13.04.2026 16:12 Uhr
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Factiverse publishes analysis report following Hungary's 2026 election: 2,528 claims verified; breakdown of candidates' promises

OSLO, Norway, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Preliminary results confirm a Tisza victory in the Hungarian Parliamentary elections. Here are the top 5 promises by the future prime minister of Hungary, Péter Magyar, the first ones with a deadline of August 2026.

Factiverse analysed 62 campaign video speeches from Hungarian candidates before election day, extracting 2,528 verified, timestamped claims across all five candidates. While Orbán focused on sovereignty and stability - 665 claims across EU relations, energy security, Ukraine aid, and migration - Magyar ran on accountability and renewal across 511 claims on corruption, healthcare, electoral integrity, and blocked EU funds.

Klára Dobrev's (Democratic Coalition) 281 statements were often pro-Europe and pro-Ukraine. László Toroczkai (Mi Hazánk) attacked both Orbán and Magyar across 963 statements on bank nationalisation, hard migration, and geopolitical isolationism.

Key promises on record by the Tisza party

One promise already has a deadline in August 2026:

Youth: "From August 2026, 700,000 Hungarian families will receive 100,000 forints of education support."

EU funds: "Bring home the 8,000 billion forints of EU funds… for roads, hospitals, schools, Hungarian SMEs and farmers."

Healthcare: "Double healthcare spending - 10,000 hospital beds shut down, 225 units closed, 30-40k preventable deaths per year."

Anti-corruption & accountability: "We will create a Revenue Regulatory Office and conduct financial reviews of all representatives and their families over the next 20 years."

Taxation & wealth: "We will increase the minimum pension by 50%, helping hundreds of thousands, and gradually raise other pensions - unlike Orbán, who gave 3.2% while raising his own salary fivefold."

Energy & environment: "Under the Tisza government, firewood and coal support will be distributed on a social basis - those heating with firewood have had no coal reduction."

About Factiverse

The report was produced using Gather by Factiverse AI, the tool broadcasters and geopolitical analysts trust to find and verify real-time claims in video and audio across 114 languages - now expanding access to more users for large-scale political analysis.

"Informed citizens are the foundation of every democracy. But public opinion is increasingly shaped by spoken words that no team has the hours to watch at scale. Factiverse solves this. We have built the world-leading ML/NLP for extracting checkable claims, outperforming general LLMs on this, validated in peer-reviewed research." - Maria Amelie, CEO & Co-Founder, Factiverse.

Full report: factiverse.ai/blog/hungary-2026-mapping-a-fractured-political-landscape

Media contact:
Seán Jacob
sean@factiverse.ai
+353 838318454

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/factiverse-publishes-analysis-report-following-hungarys-2026-election-2-528-claims-verified-breakdown-of-candidates-promises-302740573.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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