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PR Newswire
13.04.2026 16:18 Uhr
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Felicitysolar to Showcase New 125kW C&I Energy Storage Solutions at Canton Fair 2026

Empowering Smarter Energy Management for C&I Users

GUANGZHOU, China, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Against the backdrop of rising electricity price volatility, grid instability, and increasing peak load pressure, commercial and industrial (C&I) energy users are seeking more controllable, predictable, and optimized energy systems. Flexible solar-plus-storage solutions are becoming a key driver for energy cost reduction and operational stability.

Felicitysolar at Spring Canton Fair 2026

Felicitysolar will present its latest innovations at the 2026 Spring Canton Fair from April 15 to 19, 2026. The company will exhibit at Booth One: Area A - Hall 8.1 and Booth Two: Area C - Hall 14.2, showcasing its latest advancements in C&I energy storage technology.

Two 125kW C&I Energy Storage Solutions

At the exhibition, Felicitysolar will introduce two 125kW-class energy storage systems designed for industrial parks, supermarkets, hospitals, hotels, and other high-power applications. The portfolio includes a flexible split-type system and a highly integrated all-in-one system, addressing different deployment and operational needs.

Split-type System: 0ms Seamless Switching

The split-type system combines the IVGM series 125kW hybrid inverter with the FLH series high-voltage lithium battery. It supports both single-phase and three-phase output, ensuring adaptability to diverse installation requirements.

  • Core Technologies for System Reliability

Key innovations include 0ms grid-to-off-grid transfer, ensuring seamless transition and uninterrupted power supply during grid disruptions. The system also features grid-forming capability, enabling the system to establish voltage and frequency references, ensuring stable operation in both grid-connected and islanded modes.

  • Configure Flexibly Based on the Real Need

The system offers up to 1.5MW scalable inverter power and 19.28MWh expandable energy storage capacity, enabling parallel expansion of both inverters and battery clusters for long-term high-power applications.

  • Smart Energy Management and System Performance Optimization

The system integrates a suite of intelligent energy management features designed to improve operational efficiency, visibility, and cost optimization. PID recovery functionality helps maintain long-term PV performance by mitigating potential-induced degradation. Real-time monitoring with instant alerts and historical data export provides full system visibility for improved operational control. In addition, Time-of-Use (TOU) energy scheduling enables optimized electricity costs based on dynamic pricing.

All-in-One System: Compact and Highly Integrated Design

For simplified deployment scenarios, Felicitysolar introduces a 125kW/261kWh liquid-cooled all-in-one system integrating battery, PCS, and EMS into a compact architecture.

The system features a multi-layer safety design covering electrical protection, fire prevention, environmental monitoring, and structural pressure relief. With IP55 protection and C4 anti-corrosion rating, it ensures reliable operation in harsh environments.

Precision liquid cooling maintains temperature differences within 3?, improving system stability and extending battery lifespan. Intelligent operation is enabled through APP-based remote monitoring, alarm management, and data analytics.

Communicating at Spring Canton Fair 2026

Felicitysolar continues to advance intelligent and scalable energy storage solutions, supporting the global transition toward smarter and more resilient energy systems. Visitors are warmly invited to explore Felicitysolar's latest solutions and discuss emerging trends in solar energy storage at the Canton Fair.

Contact:
HuangLili
huanglili@felicitysolar.com
+86-18620102298

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2954844/Felicitysolar_Large_size_C_l_Solar_Energy_Storage_System.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2954843/Felicitysolar_Canton_Fair_Invitation.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/felicitysolar-to-showcase-new-125kw-ci-energy-storage-solutions-at-canton-fair-2026-302740579.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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