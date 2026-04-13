HONG KONG, Apr 13, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Mint Incorporation Limited ('Mint' or the 'Group', NASDAQ: MIMI), a Hong Kong-based company with a new strategic focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics, and an established business interior design and fit-out works provider, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Axonex Intelligence Limited ("AXONEX"), is participating in the Hong Kong International Creative & Technology Expo (InnoEX), organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC). InnoEX runs from 13 to 16 April at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. As Asia's annual flagship innovation and technology event, InnoEX brings together cutting-edge technologies and smart solutions from around the world, serving as a key platform for cross-sector collaboration and business matching. This year's edition places a strong focus on AI and robotics. AXONEX is showcasing its latest series of robotics products at InnoEX, demonstrating the Group's R&D achievements in artificial intelligence.AXONEX is presenting a total of 6 different robot series at InnoEX. Among them, the newly developed production-oriented semi-humanoid robot NEX makes its debut. NEX is a semi-humanoid robot that combines an embodied AI system powered by NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin with AXONEX's proprietary AX-CORE database. Equipped with AI vision recognition and grasping algorithms, NEX can recognise over 100 different scenes, objects, and actions. Its modular control architecture enables its wheeled chassis, torsoandarm assembly, and dexterous hands to operate independently and precisely in coordination, allowing it to perform complex grasping tasks. The exterior design, meticulously crafted by AXONEX's professional design team, delivers a high-tech yet friendly appearance. Functional features include a programmable function library, scheduled task execution, and multiple grasping modes (e.g., souvenir grasping, cargo grasping), as well as left-right hand coordination (suitable for airport luggage trolley scenarios). NEX is applicable to a wide range of scenarios, including medical care, industrial applications, retail, and exhibition demonstrations.AXONEX is also presenting, the AI-powered companion robot FLOKI Minibot M1 (chassis model R-300), co-developed with Rice Robotics. The FLOKI Minibot M1 is an intelligent daily companion that combines AI-driven personalisation with practical functions, including smart reminders, proactive notifications, natural conversation, concierge services, and educational tutoring. Its unique strength lies in its ability to develop a personalised interaction style with each user, delivering a more intuitive and engaging experience than some existing companion robots on the market. Future development roadmaps for the FLOKI Minibot M1 include customised upgrades for the education, hospitality, and entertainment sectors. In addition, AXONEX is showcasing the NEO (R-100 chassis), a desktop/hanging smart companion robot, which is currently in discussions with various IP partners for collaboration and is expected to be gradually launched to the market in the near future.InnoEX also features the Model Larry L, Model Max M3, and Model Parry P patrol robot series, covering diverse application scenarios such as services, inspection, security, and smart buildings, fully demonstrating the Group's R&D strength in the AI robotics field. The exhibition area also displays the Group's latest AI solutions, focusing on areas such as lowaltitude economy nonaircraft platforms.In addition, AXONEX also showcased a number of its latest inhouse developed AI smart platforms, covering multiple scenarios including home, security, workplace, aerial, and vertical transport, fully demonstrating the company's innovation capabilities in the robotics and smart systems field. These include Xero Basic, a home robotics operations platform that helps residents manage and monitor robots from different brands; Xero Pro, a ground patrol security platform offering autonomous patrol and realtime incident response; Optimus, a workplace intelligence platform that integrates realtime environmental and infrastructure data to enhance management and decisionmaking efficiency; Raven, an aerial drone operations platform supporting fleetbased monitoring, inspection, and rapid response; and OPUS, a universal lift control system that, through its patented lift control button and integrated interface, ensures precise and safe vertical transport for robots via lifts. The launch of these platforms marks an important milestone for the company in smart living and industrial applications, delivering more efficient, safer, and smarter solutions to the market.Mr. Damian Chan, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Mint, said: "AXONEX's participation in InnoEX is an important step for us to showcase our transformation results and connect with global resources. Our goal is not just to build individual robots, but to build a complete ecosystem covering different types of robots (production, patrol, and companion), intelligent control software, and application scenarios. Through this exhibition, we aim to convey to the global industry the Group's philosophy of 'empowering humanity through AI and robotics'. Going forward, the company will continue to invest in and expand its AI image analysis platform and intelligent development systems that align with our core business. Our vision is to build a smart industry ecosystem ' from space construction, smart insurance, robots, AI data platforms, AI agents, business operations, to industrial data analysis ' offering customisable and personalised services and products to clients with different needs. With Hong Kong as our base, we will continue to optimise our products and gradually expand into overseas markets such as Southeast Asia, Japan, and the United States, steadily building a robotics enterprise driven by Hong Kong's core technologies."The AI and robotics industry is currently facing core demands such as operational efficiency improvement, security control enhancement, and cost optimisation. Automated and smart solutions have become the industry trend. AXONEX's new semi-humanoid robot NEX addresses market pain points with core technologies including AI vision navigation, precision grasping, and multimodal interaction, effectively tackling industry challenges such as high labour costs in the service sector, difficulties in standardising operations, and the need to improve humanrobot interaction experiences. With the Group's continuous expansion into overseas markets such as Southeast Asia and Japan, along with ongoing optimisation of Hong Kong's homegrown technologies, the Group is wellpositioned to leverage its core technological advantages to secure an important place in the global AI and robotics market, helping Mint achieve a comprehensive transformation towards the technology industry.Photo CaptionMr. Damian Chan, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Mint, showcasing the latest robot series at the InnoEX booth.Appendix 1 ' Robots Showcased by AXONEX at InnoEXRobot Name and FunctionsNEXFunctions: AI-driven personalised interaction, smart reminders, natural conversation, complex grasping tasks, concierge services, educational tutoring. Applicable to retail, hospitals, hotels, and industrial scenarios, etc.R-300 - FLOKI Minibot M1Functions: AI-driven personalised interaction, smart reminders, natural conversation, concierge services, educational tutoring. Applicable to education, hospitality, and entertainment industries, etc.R-100 Companion CoreFunctions: AI-driven personalised interaction, smart reminders, natural conversation, concierge services, companionship for daily life applications.Model Larry LFunctions: Autonomous following, path planning, obstacle recognition, multirobot coordination. Applicable to outdoor patrol, campus security, public facilities, etc.Model Max M3Functions: Autonomous patrol monitoring, anomaly detection, remote communication, video recording. Equipped with 360degree panoramic camera, vertical large screens on left and right sides (capable of playing video and images), and elevator box for lift access. Applicable to commercial premises, exhibition venues, multistorey buildings, etc.Model Parry PFunctions: Autonomous patrol monitoring, anomaly detection, remote communication, video recording, license plate scanning. Applicable to commercial security, private premises, exhibition venues, etc.Appendix 2 ' AI Smart Platforms Showcased by AXONEX at InnoEXFunctionsXero Basic is a platform for managing, automating, and monitoring connected robots within residential environments. Built on Mint Protocol, it enables robots from different manufacturers to operate within a shared system. Key functions include robot setup and mapping, live monitoring, task scheduling, alerts and actions.Xero Pro is an autonomous ground patrol operations platform, enabling continuous surveillance and incident response. Key functions include live surveillance, patrol tracking, incident detection, and security reports.Optimus is a platform for integrating real-time environmental and infrastructure data across workplace environments. Key functions include environmental monitoring, real-time and spatial data visualisation.Raven is an autonomous drone operations platform for managing drone fleets for aerial monitoring, inspection, and rapid response. Key functions include fleet deployment and control, AI, flight planning, incident response, and live aerial monitoring.OPUS features patented lift control button, this intelligent lifting solution creates a seamless communication link between the vision camera, custom-built lift control interface, and the robot. This integrated system delivers precise, responsive, and safe vertical transport, ensuring fully synchronised lifting operations in any environment.About Mint Incorporation LimitedMint Incorporation Limited (NASDAQ: MIMI), a Hong-Kong based enterprise listed on NASDAQ, specializes in artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and interior design. Through its subsidiary Axonex Intelligence Limited, the company delivers intelligent robotics and facility management solutions to enterprises, real estate, shopping centers, government agencies, and more. Mint also operates Matter International Limited, providing professional interior design and renovation services. With a focus on innovation and practical applications, Mint is committed to enhancing efficiency, safety, and quality of life across industries.Rice Robotics Holdings LimitedRice Robotics Holdings Limited is a renowned leader in autonomous delivery robot solutions, with a strong market presence across Asia. The company specializes in the design, development, and deployment of intelligent robotic systems for logistics and service industries. Its core technology platforms serve high-profile clients in Japan, demonstrating proven reliability in complex operational environments. With a focus on innovation and real-world application, Rice Robotics is committed to transforming last-mile delivery and service automation, enhancing operational efficiency and redefining customer experiences.Source: Mint Incorporation LimitedCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.