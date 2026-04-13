GreenMoney Journal: Guiding Customers on Their Net Zero Banking Path

An interview with Laura Wildenborg of Sunrise Banks

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 13, 2026 / Article and Interview by Amanda Theisen of Sunrise Banks

?Laura Wildenborg's background in environmental sustainability takes center stage in her current role as VP of Strategic Lending at Sunrise Banks, a values-based community bank with locations in Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota, and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. She is the driving force behind the company's Net Zero Banking program, an innovative way for customers to use their accounts to positively impact climate change.

Over the last several years, Wildenborg focused on developing a strategy for the bank to reach net-zero carbon emissions across the company by 2050. She recently stated "I analyzed the financed emissions of our loan portfolio, which highlighted the critical role of decarbonization in climate action. That work helped me see how the relationship between deposits and lending could be leveraged to support our customers' carbon reduction efforts while advancing our bank's own net zero goals."

Her ideas for Net Zero Banking go even further. With Net Zero Deposits, customers can direct their money towards Net Zero Financing loans for climate-friendly projects, such as energy-efficient building upgrades, electric vehicles, or solar panel installations.

Read the full interview and listen to the Social Currency podcast here - https://greenmoney.com/how-laura-wildenborg-is-guiding-customers-on-net-zero-banking-path

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SOURCE: GreenMoney Journal

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/guiding-customers-on-their-net-zero-banking-path-1156981