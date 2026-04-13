Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2026) - Catherine Milum, President and Chief Executive Officer, iA Clarington Investments Inc., ("iA Clarington" or the "Company"), and her team, joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the launch of the Company's new Active ETF Series:

IA Clarington Global Multifactor Equity Fund (TSX: IMFE)

IA Clarington Thematic Innovation Class (TSX: ITIN)





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zxbVCdvpcs0

The Global Multifactor Equity strategy employs an institutional-calibre quantitative approach to capture return potential and diversification benefits from more than two dozen factors spanning quality, momentum and value. The Thematic Innovation mandate combines fundamental and quantitative analysis to identify U.S. all-caps positioned to benefit from secular change and industry disruption driven by technological innovation.

A subsidiary of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc., Canada's fourth-largest life and health insurance company, iA Clarington offers a wide range of investment products, including actively managed mutual funds, managed portfolio solutions, Active ETF Series and socially responsible investments. As of February 28, 2026, iA Clarington has over $25 billion in assets under management.

For more information, please visit iaclarington.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292171

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange