Epomaker Inc.: Epomaker Showcases New Innovations at HKTDC Hong Kong Electronics Fair

Redefining keyboard personalization through innovative interaction and diverse design

NEW CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 13, 2026 / The HKTDC Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Spring Edition) stands as one of Asia's most influential electronics trade events, serving as a global platform that connects finished products with the broader supply chain ecosystem. This year, Epomaker returns to the show, engaging face-to-face with users and partners from around the world.

Event Details

Date: April 13-16, 2026

Venue: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre

Booth: 1D-A05

At this year's exhibition, Epomaker presents a range of new additions to its classic lineup, blending retro inspiration with modern functionality. These releases not only pay tribute to vintage design but also reflect the brand's commitment to co-creation with its global community.

RT Series: Retro Meets Reinvention

The RT Series continues to merge nostalgic aesthetics with forward-thinking design, redefining how users interact with their keyboards. The latest lineup includes three models: the RT82, the RT98, and the RT100 Pro.

The RT82 features a magnetically detachable TFT display, styled like a retro television, bringing a distinctive, playful identity to modern PC peripherals. The RT98 introduces a unique interchangeable layout, allowing users to swap the positions of the main typing area and numpad. Beyond its modular design, it also supports VIA for advanced key remapping, catering to customization enthusiasts. Pushing versatility even further, the RT100 Pro is equipped with a 1.54-inch display that can show system information and keyboard status, or be replaced with four physical keys, offering enhanced flexibility and control.

TH Series: Built on User Feedback

The TH Series embodies Epomaker's philosophy of listening to its community and turning ideas into reality. Aligned with user demand and market trends, the new TH lineup includes the TH80 V2, TH80 V2 Pro, and TH108 V2 Pro.

All three models adopt a modern gasket-mounted structure combined with multi-layer sound dampening, effectively minimizing hollow noise and delivering a cleaner, softer, and more refined typing sound. The TH80 V2 features a 75% layout, dynamic RGB side lighting, static backlighting, and a premium metal knob. Meanwhile, the TH80 V2 Pro and TH108 V2 Pro stand out with their bold black-and-orange keycaps and integrated TFT color displays, providing real-time information such as battery level and connection mode at a glance.

Luma & HE Series: Versatility for Work and Play

Epomaker also introduces the Luma and HE Series, designed to meet the needs of both productivity and gaming scenarios.

The Luma Series marks Epomaker's debut in low-profile keyboards. The Luma100, with its full-size layout, is tailored for office users who prefer a comprehensive key arrangement. Its anodized aluminum chassis delivers a refined metallic finish, combining durability with a premium look and feel. Equipped with Epomaker's low-profile Mint switches, it offers shorter travel and faster actuation, ideal for high-speed typing with enhanced comfort.

On the gaming front, the HE Series is purpose-built for performance. The HE108 is a full-size Hall effect keyboard, delivering near-zero latency through customizable key actuation. Paired with Creamy Jade Magnetic switch, it provides smooth keystrokes and crisp rebound, making it especially well-suited for fast-paced genres such as FPS and fighting games, where speed and precision are critical.

Through continuous innovation in interaction design and product diversity, Epomaker remains committed to pushing the boundaries of keyboard personalization, bringing users more intuitive, expressive, and high-performance typing experiences.

For more information about EPOMAKER's participation in HKTDC 2026 and to schedule a press appointment, please contact:

Agnes Du

Marketing Director

agnes@epomaker.com

Epomaker Website

SOURCE: Epomaker Inc.

Epomaker at HKTDC Spring Edition Press Release 2026

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/epomaker-showcases-new-innovations-at-hktdc-hong-kong-electronics-1156917