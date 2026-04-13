MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 13

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Thomas Treanor 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Co-investment Manager b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name MIGO Opportunities Trust plc b) LEI 21380075RRMI7D4NQS20 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary 1p shares GB0034365949 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 392.4852 pence per share 5,059 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 5,059 ordinary 1p shares 392.4852pence per share e) Date of the transaction 13 April 2026 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Zoe Treanor 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person Closely Associated with Tom Treanor, Co-investment Manager b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name MIGO Opportunities Trust plc b) LEI 21380075RRMI7D4NQS20 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary 1p shares GB0034365949 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 392.4751 pence per share 2,285 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 2,285 ordinary 1p shares 392.4751 pence per share e) Date of the transaction 13 April 2026 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Eve Treanor 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person Closely Associated with Tom Treanor, Co-investment Manager b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name MIGO Opportunities Trust plc b) LEI 21380075RRMI7D4NQS20 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary 1p shares GB0034365949 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 392.4802 pence per share 2,285 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 2,285 ordinary 1p shares 392.4802 pence per share e) Date of the transaction 13 April 2026 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Fiona Wallace 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person Closely Associated with Tom Treanor, Co-investment Manager b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name MIGO Opportunities Trust plc b) LEI 21380075RRMI7D4NQS20 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary 1p shares GB0034365949 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 392.976 pence per share 5,054 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 5,054 ordinary 1p shares 392.976 pence per share e) Date of the transaction 13 April 2026 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Kerstin Rucht, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to MIGO Opportunities Trust plc