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PR Newswire
13.04.2026 17:06 Uhr
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MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 13

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Thomas Treanor

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Co-investment Manager

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc

b)

LEI

21380075RRMI7D4NQS20

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary 1p shares

GB0034365949

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

392.4852 pence per share

5,059

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

5,059 ordinary 1p shares

392.4852pence per share

e)

Date of the transaction

13 April 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Zoe Treanor

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Person Closely Associated with Tom Treanor, Co-investment Manager

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc

b)

LEI

21380075RRMI7D4NQS20

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary 1p shares

GB0034365949

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

392.4751 pence per share

2,285

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

2,285 ordinary 1p shares

392.4751 pence per share

e)

Date of the transaction

13 April 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Eve Treanor

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Person Closely Associated with Tom Treanor, Co-investment Manager

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc

b)

LEI

21380075RRMI7D4NQS20

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary 1p shares

GB0034365949

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

392.4802 pence per share

2,285

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

2,285 ordinary 1p shares

392.4802 pence per share

e)

Date of the transaction

13 April 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Fiona Wallace

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Person Closely Associated with Tom Treanor, Co-investment Manager

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc

b)

LEI

21380075RRMI7D4NQS20

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary 1p shares

GB0034365949

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

392.976 pence per share

5,054

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

5,054 ordinary 1p shares

392.976 pence per share

e)

Date of the transaction

13 April 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Kerstin Rucht, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to MIGO Opportunities Trust plc

© 2026 PR Newswire
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