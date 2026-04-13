MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 13
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Thomas Treanor
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Co-investment Manager
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
MIGO Opportunities Trust plc
b)
LEI
21380075RRMI7D4NQS20
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary 1p shares
GB0034365949
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
5,059 ordinary 1p shares
392.4852pence per share
e)
Date of the transaction
13 April 2026
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Zoe Treanor
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Person Closely Associated with Tom Treanor, Co-investment Manager
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
MIGO Opportunities Trust plc
b)
LEI
21380075RRMI7D4NQS20
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary 1p shares
GB0034365949
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
2,285 ordinary 1p shares
392.4751 pence per share
e)
Date of the transaction
13 April 2026
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Eve Treanor
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Person Closely Associated with Tom Treanor, Co-investment Manager
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
MIGO Opportunities Trust plc
b)
LEI
21380075RRMI7D4NQS20
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary 1p shares
GB0034365949
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
2,285 ordinary 1p shares
392.4802 pence per share
e)
Date of the transaction
13 April 2026
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Fiona Wallace
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Person Closely Associated with Tom Treanor, Co-investment Manager
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
MIGO Opportunities Trust plc
b)
LEI
21380075RRMI7D4NQS20
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary 1p shares
GB0034365949
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
5,054 ordinary 1p shares
392.976 pence per share
e)
Date of the transaction
13 April 2026
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:
Kerstin Rucht, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary to MIGO Opportunities Trust plc