Edison Investment Research Limited

Edison issues report on Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (SMT)



13-Apr-2026 / 16:04 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





London, UK, 13 April 2026

Edison issues report on Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (SMT)

Edison issues report on Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE: SMT)

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (SMT) is managed by Baillie Gifford's Tom Slater and Lawrence Burns, who aim to generate strong long-term total returns from a portfolio of listed and private growth companies. Their philosophy is that the majority of stock market returns are generated by a few successful businesses, and the market offers asymmetric returns. This approach has proved very successful, with annual NAV total returns of 18.3% over the last decade, which is considerably ahead of the All-World reference index. SMT's performance ranks first among the nine funds in the AIC Global sector over the last one, three and 10 years. The trust's long-term record is intact despite growth-style performance headwinds that have negatively affected SMT's five-year record.

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