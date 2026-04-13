Edison Investment Research Limited

Edison issues report on Aberdeen Asian Income Fund (AAIF)



13-Apr-2026 / 16:11 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



London, UK, 13 April 2026 Edison issues report on Aberdeen Asian Income Fund (AAIF) Edison issues report on Aberdeen Asian Income Fund (LSE: AAIF) Aberdeen Asian Income Fund (AAIF) was launched in 2005, and over the last 20 years has generated a solid 9.9% annualised NAV total return, which is ahead of the 9.0% per year MSCI AC Asia Pacific ex Japan Index total return. The company's Singapore-based lead manager and senior investment director Isaac Thong and investment director Eric Chan provide an exposure to current and future leading, reasonably priced, dividend-paying companies across Asia. The region's income credentials may be underappreciated; since the beginning of the century, more than 50% of Asian total returns have come from dividends. In early 2025, AAIF's board announced a three-year continuation vote and an enhanced dividend policy based on quarter-end NAV rather than income. With a 17-year record of consecutive higher annual dividends, AAIF is just three years away from becoming a full, rather than a next-generation AIC dividend hero. Click here to read the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority . Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: enquiries@edisongroup.com +44 (0)20 3077 5700 Connect with Edison on: LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ X www.x.com/edison_inv_res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv



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