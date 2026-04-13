Prysmian | Encore Wire Unveils New Industry-Leading Plant and 1M Square Foot Service Center

New McKinney facilities combine scale, efficiency, and innovation to deliver among the most advanced wire and cable operations in the industry

MCKINNEY, TX / ACCESS Newswire / April 13, 2026 / Prysmian | Encore Wire, a world leader in the energy transition and digital transformation, recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially unveil its new 340,800 square-foot Copper Building Wire Plant and expanded Service Center in McKinney, Texas. Now the largest in the industry at one million square feet, the Service Center enhances the company's ability to deliver high-quality products with speed, precision, and efficiency.

From left to right: Paul Furtado, COO Prysmian NA; Jocelyn Williams, Chair McKinney Chamber; Kurt Kuehn, MEDC Vice Chairman; Heather Garrett on behalf of Congressman Keith Self; Andrea Pirondini, CEO Prysmian NA; Steven Ford, Manufacturing I&C VP Prysmian NA; Bill Cox, Mayor City of McKinney; John Orman, President & CEO Locke Supply Co.; Brian Moriarty, I&C SVP Prysmian NA.

The Encore Campus and its unique business model play a critical role in Prysmian's transformation from a cable manufacturer into a comprehensive solutions provider. By combining advanced manufacturing with industry-leading logistics, the company is well positioned to support critical energy priorities, including data center growth, U.S. industrial expansion, and grid modernization.

"It is a very historic moment today here in McKinney as we celebrate our new Plant and the expansion of our Service Center," said Andrea Pirondini, CEO of Prysmian North America. "These two projects represent the next chapter in our story here at Encore: one of outstanding service across the board - service to our customers and to the community here in McKinney that we call home."

The expanded Service Center enables next-day shipments and advanced customization capabilities, while the addition of the Copper Building Wire Plant further strengthens operational efficiency and responsiveness. Together, these investments are driving economic growth in the greater McKinney area through increased industrial output and continued local investment.

The new facilities reflect Prysmian's ongoing commitment to customer-focused operations, innovation, and strong community partnerships, while also highlighting the people and vision driving Prysmian | Encore Wire's leadership in the wire and cable industry.

"The new Copper Building Wire Plant is powered by approximately 115 dedicated employees working around the clock to deliver the high-quality products our customers expect," said Paul Furtado, COO of Prysmian North America. "Just next door, more than 250 employees in our expanded Service Center ensure the wire and cable reach our customers where and when they need it. We're grateful to our employees who help make our operations a success every day, and whose dedication makes milestones like this possible."

In total, Prysmian | Encore Wire employs around 1,750 people across its McKinney campus.

To learn more about Prysmian | Encore Wire, visit www.encorewire.com.

Prysmian North America

Based in Highland Heights, Ky., Prysmian North America is a benchmark player creating solutions for energy and digital connections, delivering major electrical transmission projects, modernizing power grids, and unlocking renewable energy, electrification, and digital connectivity worldwide. Prysmian's strategy is perfectly aligned with the main market drivers by developing resilient, high performing, sustainable, and innovative cable systems for the transmission, power grid, electricity, and digital solutions segments. Prysmian's North American operations include more than 50 locations and 9,000 associates with revenue of $9 billion. Additional information is available at na.prysmian.com.

Globally, Prysmian is enabled by its 34,000 employees, 109 production facilities and 30 R&D centers in over 50 countries. Prysmian is a public company, listed on the Italian stock exchange and recorded 2025 revenues of approximately €20 billion.

Media Relations

Lauren Kane

External Communications Manager

lauren.kane@prysmian.com

Justine David

Mower

jdavid@mower.com

SOURCE: Prysmian

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/prysmian-%7c-encore-wire-unveils-new-industry-leading-plant-and-1m-square-foot-service-cent-1157006