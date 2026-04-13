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PR Newswire
13.04.2026 17:36 Uhr
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Future Market Insights, Inc.: Global Cold Water Swelling Starch Market Set for Steady Growth as Functional Performance and Instant Solubility Drive Demand | Future Market Insights

NEWARK, Del., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market analysis by Future Market Insights, the global cold water swelling starch market is witnessing steady expansion, driven by rising demand for instant solubility, functional viscosity, and application-specific performance across food, pharmaceutical, and industrial sectors.

The market is valued at USD 748.2 million in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 1,431.10 million by 2036, growing at a CAGR of 6.70% during the forecast period.

The shift from conventional heat-activated starch to cold water swelling starch-capable of hydrating and forming gels without heat-is transforming formulation strategies, positioning it as a high-performance ingredient for instant and convenience applications.

Quick Stats: Cold Water Swelling Starch Market

  • Market Size (2026): USD 748.2 Million
  • Market Size (2036): USD 1,431.10 Million
  • Growth Rate: 6.70% CAGR (2026-2036)
  • Leading Form: Granular
  • Key Growth Regions: United Kingdom, Japan, China, United States, India
  • Top Players: Cargill Inc., Ingredion Inc., AVEBE U.A., Tate & Lyle, ADM Co., KMC, Roquette, Grain Processing Corporation

Get detailed market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, and pricing trends:https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-7873

Functionality-Led Demand Reshaping Market Dynamics

Procurement trends are shifting from basic starch sourcing to performance-driven ingredient selection. Buyers now prioritize:

  • Instant hydration and cold-water solubility
  • Consistent viscosity and gel strength
  • Particle size uniformity and stability
  • Application-specific functionality and reproducibility

Granular starch leads with approximately 40% share, offering controlled swelling, viscosity management, and formulation flexibility across applications.

Product and Application Trends

Product segmentation reflects functional versatility and processing depth:

  • Granular starch dominates due to controlled swelling and industrial scalability
  • Pregelatinized starch supports rapid hydration in instant formulations
  • Powder starch offers ease of blending in dry applications

Application diversity supports long-term demand stability:

  • Food & beverages (dairy, bakery, ready meals, snacks)
  • Pharmaceuticals (tablet binders, stabilizers)
  • Industrial uses (adhesives, textile sizing, coatings)

This diversified demand base reduces dependency on a single industry while enhancing resilience.

Processing Efficiency and Functional Optimization

Processing technologies directly impact product quality, cost, and performance:

  • Spray cooking and drum-drying for scalable conversion
  • Controlled modification for improved hydration and viscosity
  • Process optimization for batch consistency and efficiency

Manufacturers focusing on functional performance and process control are better positioned to capture value and maintain margins.

Source Diversification and Cost Structures

Cold water swelling starch is derived from multiple botanical sources:

  • Corn (dominant with ~48% share)
  • Potato, cassava, tapioca, rice, wheat, banana, chickpea

Corn starch leads due to:

  • High availability and established supply chains
  • Predictable viscosity and gel behavior
  • Cost efficiency and scalability

Cost structures are influenced by raw material sourcing, modification processes, and yield efficiency, favoring suppliers with integrated sourcing and processing capabilities.

Regulatory Compliance and Quality Standardization

Global standards are increasingly emphasizing:

  • Functional consistency and batch reproducibility
  • Food and pharmaceutical compliance
  • Traceability and documentation
  • Safety and performance validation

This is accelerating demand for suppliers capable of delivering standardized, high-performance starch solutions aligned with international regulations.

Regional Outlook and Growth Opportunities

Regional performance is shaped by consumption patterns and industrial demand:

  • United Kingdom: Fast growth driven by convenience food demand
  • Japan: Growth supported by functional food and texture innovation
  • China: Expansion fueled by processed food consumption
  • United States: Stable growth from convenience and functional foods
  • India: Gradual adoption driven by urbanization and processed food demand

Regions with higher processed food consumption and industrial activity are witnessing faster adoption.

Speak to Analyst: Customize insights for your business strategy:https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-7873

Buyer Trends and Strategic Procurement

Key buyers include food manufacturers, pharmaceutical companies, and industrial processors. Their priorities include:

  • Reliable functional performance
  • Consistent viscosity and gel properties
  • Supply chain reliability
  • Application-specific customization

Procurement decisions are increasingly based on performance and formulation compatibility rather than cost alone.

Competitive Landscape

The global cold water swelling starch market is moderately competitive, with key players focusing on:

  • Functional performance enhancement
  • Multi-source raw material integration
  • Application-specific product development
  • Technical support and formulation services

Key companies include:

  • Cargill Inc.
  • Ingredion Inc.
  • AVEBE U.A.
  • Tate & Lyle
  • ADM Co.
  • KMC
  • Roquette
  • Grain Processing Corporation

Companies investing in customized solutions and application support are gaining competitive advantage in high-value segments.

After-Sales Value and Long-Term Performance

Market participants are increasingly emphasizing lifecycle value through:

  • Consistent product quality and batch reproducibility
  • Long-term supply agreements
  • Technical and formulation support
  • Continuous performance validation

Suppliers offering reliable, application-ready starch solutions are strengthening long-term partnerships and market positioning.

Unlock 360° insights for strategic decision making and investment planning:https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/7873

Explore More Reports from Food and Beverage:

  • Ginger Oil Market https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/ginger-oil-market
  • Halal Food Market https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/halal-food-market
  • Lemongrass Oil Market https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/lemongrass-oil-market
  • Protein Powder Market https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/protein-powder-market
  • Food Service Equipment Market https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/foodservice-equipment-market

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers actionable, decision-maker-focused market intelligence beyond traditional data models. The company provides:

  • Deep pricing and cost benchmarking analysis
  • Installed base and demand cycle insights
  • Procurement and buyer behavior intelligence
  • Supply chain and trade flow analysis
  • Technology adoption trends across industries

FMI's bottom-up research approach integrates inputs from industry experts, procurement leaders, and technical specialists to deliver practical, validated, and business-ready insights.

With a strong legacy in market intelligence, FMI is recognized for:

  • Data-driven, high-quality research
  • Forward-looking Industry 4.0-aligned insights
  • Custom research capabilities
  • Continuous data validation and updates

FMI connects market data with real-world business decisions, helping companies optimize costs, plan investments, and stay competitive.

For Press & Corporate Inquiries:

Rahul Singh
AVP - Marketing and Growth Strategy
Future Market Insights, Inc.
+91 8600020075
For Sales - sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media - Rahul.Singh@futuremarketinsights.com
For web - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/3531122/FMI_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-cold-water-swelling-starch-market-set-for-steady-growth-as-functional-performance-and-instant-solubility-drive-demand--future-market-insights-302740649.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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