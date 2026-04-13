Singulart: Art Endures: How the Resilience of Ukrainian Artists Inspires Collectors Worldwide

PARIS, FR / ACCESS Newswire / April 13, 2026 / Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in March 2022, the Ukrainian artist community on Singulart , a curated online art gallery, has more than doubled, showing the resilience of artists when faced with war. Despite an immediate and severe disruption, these artists kept creating. Three years on, their creative output has reached an all-time high.

The first year: disruption and determination

Between March and December 2022, the impact was immediate and measurable. Sales of Ukrainian artists' works on the platform fell by 68%, and artwork uploads dropped by 65%. Yet during that same period, the number of active artists rose by 48%. Artists were not waiting for conditions to improve, they took their fate in their own hands.

"Even amid constant shelling, power outages, the absence of water, and the emotional heaviness carried by those around us, the act of creating becomes both resistance and necessity," said Tetiana Yabloed, Ukrainian artist on Singulart.

2023 to present: a community rebuilt

However, Ukrainian artists fought back. From 2023 onward, the community grew significantly. The number of active artists increased by 168% compared to before the war, and uploaded artworks climbed to an all-time high, nearly double the pre-war volume. Sales have partially recovered, though they have not yet caught up with the growth of the community itself. The catalogue keeps expanding; the appetite for Ukrainian art internationally is still finding its footing.

One consistent thread across all three periods: 100% of sales were international. With low demand in the domestic market, Ukrainian artists have depended entirely on platforms like Singulart to reach collectors abroad.

American collectors emerged as a significant force. Before the war, Germany was the top buying country. From March 2022 onward, the United States took the top position and has held it since, followed by Germany, Switzerland, France, and Austria.

"For me, continuing to create means continuing to live. Beauty, like life, is worth holding onto. It can give you strength, help you not to give up, like a painkiller and anti-inflammatory, it helps you remember who you are, where you are, and why you are," said Anastasiia Kraineva, Ukrainian artist on Singulart. "Being present on a platform like this helps you not to be isolated from the rest of the world. It helps you survive while remaining an artist," she added.

The logistics of shipping art through a war zone

Delivering artwork from Ukraine to international collectors has required significant operational adaptation. Standard shipping routes have been disrupted, transit times extended, and carriers rerouted, sometimes multiple times per shipment.

Despite these challenges, deliveries have continued without interruption throughout the conflict.

A story worth collecting

The numbers do not describe a straightforward recovery. They describe something more unexpected: a community that grew precisely when it had the least reason to. For collectors, choosing to buy original paintings online from a Ukrainian artist today is more than a transaction. It is an act of connection, a reminder that creativity persists even when everything around it does not, and that the people who make it possible, on both sides of a sale, are part of that story.

About Singulart: Founded in 2017, Singulart is a curated online art gallery based in Paris representing thousands of artists from more than 100 countries. The platform manages the full sales process including payments, shipping, logistics, and customer support, reaching over one million monthly visitors singulart.com

For press inquiries or interview requests, contact: Marta Lajoso, marta.lajoso@singulart.com

SOURCE: Singulart

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/art-endures-how-the-resilience-of-ukrainian-artists-inspires-collector-1156435