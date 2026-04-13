XCF Global, Inc.: As Global Energy Markets Continue to Face Volatility, Domestic SAF Highlights a Structurally Distinct and More Resilient Supply Chain

Jet fuel prices have nearly doubled in weeks as global supply routes tighten, exposing vulnerabilities in crude-based aviation fuel.

Ongoing instability in global oil markets continues to underscore risks associated with petroleum-derived aviation fuel

Domestic waste-based SAF uses feedstocks that are not directly linked to global petroleum supply routes and crude oil extraction

Domestic SAF production contributes to fuel supply resilience while also supporting aviation decarbonization

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / April 13, 2026 / XCF Global, Inc ("XCF) (Nasdaq:SAFX), a leading U.S. based producer of sustainable aviation fuel focused on supporting the decarbonization of the aviation sector, today highlighted how domestically produced, waste-based sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) offers a fundamentally more resilient alternative to petroleum-derived jet fuel.

Recent disruptions to global crude oil supply routes, including ongoing constraints affecting the Strait of Hormuz, have driven sharp increases in jet fuel prices and renewed concerns about fuel availability for airlines worldwide. According to CNBC reporting and industry pricing data, U.S. jet fuel prices have nearly doubled in recent weeks, rising from approximately $2.50 per gallon in late February to nearly $4.90 per gallon by early April, reflecting one of the most rapid fuel price increases in recent years. At the same time, limited tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has significantly constrained physical flow of crude oil and refined products. These events are once again exposing the structural vulnerability of aviation fuel supply chains that depend on geopolitically exposed crude oil markets.

In contrast, waste-based SAF produced in the United States relies on domestically sourced feedstocks such as used cooking oil and other waste materials that are not tied to crude oil extraction, refining, or international shipping routes. At the feedstock level, these inputs are largely insulated from the supply shocks and geopolitical risks currently affecting global petroleum markets.

"When jet fuel prices can nearly double in a matter of weeks, it exposes just how fragile crude-based aviation fuel supply chains remain," said Chris Cooper, Chief Executive Officer of XCF Global. "Waste-based SAF starts with domestic materials, domestic infrastructure, and domestic labor. That structural difference matters, not only for decarbonization, but for fuel security and reliability when global energy systems are under stress.

XCF Global's perspective builds on the company's March statement addressing the initial impacts of Middle East-related disruptions on aviation fuel markets. Since then, volatility has continued, with airlines confronting continued uncertainty around fuel pricing and availability.

While SAF prices can reflect broader market dynamics, the underlying supply chain for waste-based SAF remains structurally distinct from petroleum jet fuel. Crude oil disruptions affect conventional jet fuel immediately and directly, while waste-based SAF is not exposed to the same upstream risks, providing a meaningful layer of supply-chain resilience.

XCF Global is an emerging U.S. sustainable aviation fuel producer, with a permitted nameplate capacity of 38 million gallons per year of neat SAF at its New Rise Renewables facility in Reno, Nevada, potentially capable of supporting up to 100 million gallons of blended SAF depending on blend ratios. The facility is currently undergoing a planned turnaround as part of ongoing equipment upgrades designed to enhance long-term reliability and performance.

"This moment is not just a reminder of why SAF matters for emissions reduction," Cooper added. "It is also a reminder that energy security starts at the origin of the fuel. We believe domestic SAF production represents a near-term opportunity to reduce both carbon intensity and geopolitical exposure for the aviation industry."

As global energy markets navigate continued instability, XCF Global remains focused on strengthening domestic SAF infrastructure and advancing a fuel supply model that supports resilient aviation operations while contributing to long-term decarbonization goals.

About XCF Global, Inc.

XCF Global, Inc. ("XCF") is an emerging sustainable aviation fuel company dedicated to accelerating the aviation industry's transition to net-zero emissions. Our flagship facility, New Rise Renewables Reno, has a permitted nameplate production capacity of 38 million gallons per year, positioning XCF as an early mover among large-scale SAF producers in North America. XCF is working to advance a pipeline of potential expansion opportunities in Nevada, North Carolina, and Florida, and to build partnerships across the energy and transportation sectors to scale SAF globally. XCF is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trades under the Ticker, SAFX.

To learn more, visit XCF.Global

Contacts

XCF Global: Corporate Comms

media@xcf.global

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "should", "expect", "intend", "will", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "predict", "potential" or "continue", or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. These forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding XCF Global's expectations with respect to future performance and anticipated financial impacts of the recently completed business combination with Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition Company (the "Business Combination"), estimates and forecasts of other financial and performance metrics, and projections of market opportunity and market share, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by XCF Global and its management, are inherently uncertain and subject to material change. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (1) changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political, and legal conditions; (2) unexpected increases in XCF Global's expenses, including manufacturing and operating expenses and interest expenses, as a result of potential inflationary pressures, changes in interest rates and other factors; (3) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of negotiations and any agreements with regard to XCF Global's offtake arrangements; (4) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the parties to the Business Combination or others; (5) XCF Global's ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing standards and thereafter continue to meet Nasdaq's continued listing standards; (6) XCF Global's ability to integrate the operations of New Rise and implement its business plan on its anticipated timeline; (7) XCF Global's ability to raise financing to fund its operations and business plan and the terms of any such financing; (8) the New Rise Reno production facility's ability to produce the anticipated quantities of SAF without interruption or material changes to the SAF production process; (9) the New Rise Reno production facility's ability to produce renewable diesel in commercial quantities without interruption during the ongoing SAF ramp-up process; (10) XCF Global's ability to resolve current disputes between its New Rise subsidiary and its landlord with respect to the ground lease for the New Rise Reno facility; (11) XCF Global's ability to resolve current disputes between its New Rise subsidiary and its primary lender with respect to loans outstanding that were used in the development of the New Rise Reno facility; (12) payment of fees, expenses and other costs related to the completion of the Business Combination and the New Rise acquisitions; (13) the risk of disruption to the current plans and operations of XCF Global as a result of the consummation of the Business Combination; (14) XCF Global's ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Business Combination and the New Rise acquisitions, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of XCF Global to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (15) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (16) risks related to extensive regulation, compliance obligations and rigorous enforcement by federal, state, and non-U.S. governmental authorities; (17) the possibility that XCF Global may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (18) the availability of tax credits and other federal, state or local government support; (19) risks relating to XCF Global's and New Rise's key intellectual property rights, including the possible infringement of their intellectual property rights by third parties; (20) the risk that XCF Global's reporting and compliance obligations as a publicly-traded company divert management resources from business operations; (21) LOIs and MOUs may not advance to definitive agreements or commercial deployment; (22) the effects of increased costs associated with operating as a public company; and (23) various factors beyond management's control, including general economic conditions and other risks, uncertainties and factors set forth in XCF Global's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 31, 2026, this Press Release and other filings XCF Global made or will make with the SEC in the future. If any of the risks actually occur, either alone or in combination with other events or circumstances, or XCF Global's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that XCF Global does not presently know or that it currently believes are not material that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect XCF Global's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this Press Release. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing XCF Global's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this Press Release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements. While XCF Global may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, XCF Global specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

SOURCE: XCF Global, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/as-global-energy-markets-continue-to-face-volatility-domestic-saf-highlights-a-str-1157007