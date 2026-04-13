Engage for Good Names Mattel 2026 Halo Corporation of the Year

PALM SPRINGS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 13, 2026 / Engage for Good today named Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT), a leading global play and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world, its 2026 Halo Corporation of the Year, recognizing the company's work to build purpose into the way it operates across its brands, partnerships, and products.

In its 24th year, The Halo Awards recognize companies and nonprofit organizations that are defining the gold standard for what effective corporate-nonprofit partnerships look like in practice. This year's recognition reflects a broader shift across the private sector: purpose is no longer judged by intent or visibility alone, but by its ability to drive outcomes for both communities and businesses.

Muneer Panjwani, CEO of Engage for Good, said: "Mattel represents the very best of what this award stands for. They have shown that purpose is not a campaign or a side initiative; it is a strategic force that can shape culture, drive business results, and create lasting impact. In doing so, they have set a new benchmark for what it looks like to lead in this space."

Mattel is being recognized for demonstrating how a global brand can integrate purpose across its portfolio, connecting product design, partnerships, and corporate strategy in ways that reinforce impact and business performance. They partner with nonprofit organizations including Save the Children, Feed the Children, Make-A-Wish, the American Red Cross, Baby2Baby, and the Salvation Army to create a positive, lasting social impact.

The legacy of giving back at Mattel spans its more than eight decades as a company. Through its Play it Forward initiatives, Mattel leverages its brands, partnerships, and people to advance children's well-being, representation, and community responsibility globally. Mattel also manufactures the only toy in the world created and distributed exclusively as a donation - Brave Barbie and Brave Ken. To date, Mattel has placed over 180,000 dolls in the hands of children experiencing illness-related hair loss.

Rather than treating these efforts as standalone programs, Mattel aligns them with core business and brand priorities.

Through its 80 Moments for 80 Years campaign - the centerpiece of the company's 80th anniversary celebration in 2025 - Mattel held more than 150 purpose-driven initiatives, activating thousands of employees across 14 countries to strengthen partnerships at the local, regional, and global level and far exceeding their goal of 80 moments.

Nancy Molenda, Vice President of Global Corporate Events and Philanthropy at Mattel, said, "Through Play it Forward, we're creating opportunities for our employees around the world to show up for their communities in meaningful ways. When we thought about celebrating 80 years, we wanted it to be more than celebrating nostalgia - it was about celebrating our purpose. It's something we bring to life every day through our brands, our partnerships, and our people. Seeing our teams come together through volunteerism to help improve the lives of children is what makes this work so powerful."

Mattel will participate in the Engage for Good 2026 Conference, where they will share how the company has evolved its work across purpose and partnerships. The conference will bring together more than 700 corporate and nonprofit leaders to explore the strategies, partnerships, and innovations shaping the future of social impact.

About the Halo Awards

Now in its 24th year, The Halo Awards are the social impact sector's longest-running recognition of excellence in corporate-nonprofit partnerships. Past awardees include Google, Procter & Gamble, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Macy's, The Trevor Project, and more.

"A Halo Award win signals to your partners, funders, and your C-suite that your impact work shouldn't be a side initiative," Panjwani added. "It's a core driver of business and brand reflecting a level of rigor, creativity, and execution that sets the standard for the field."

Mattel, alongside 15 other category winners, will be honored at The Halo Awards Gala during the Engage for Good Conference, taking place April 21-24 in Palm Springs, California. The event will bring together more than 700 corporate and nonprofit leaders to explore the strategies, partnerships, and innovations shaping the future of social impact.

Registration is open at https://events.engageforgood.com/conference.

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About Engage for Good

For more than two decades, Engage for Good (EFG) has been the trusted home for corporate and nonprofit leaders building partnerships that deliver real results. EFG has equipped leaders shaping cause marketing, CSR, ESG, and nonprofit partnership strategy with the connections, best practices, and community they need to build high-impact partnerships that drive both business and social value. With a community of over 19,000 impact leaders, EFG's programs include the annual Engage for Good Conference, The Halo Awards, membership for impact professionals, and consulting services for nonprofits and companies. Learn more at engageforgood.com.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global play and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world. We engage consumers and fans through our franchise brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO, Masters of the Universe, Matchbox, Monster High, Polly Pocket, as well as other popular properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include toys, content, consumer products, digital and live experiences. Our products are sold in collaboration with the world's leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering generations to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us at mattel.com.

Press Contacts:

Engage for Good: Luci Manning, Luci@engageforgood.com

Mattel: press@mattel.com

Find more stories and multimedia from Engage for Good at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Engage for Good

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/engage-good

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Engage for Good

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/engage-for-good-names-mattel-2026-halo-corporation-of-the-year-1157040