Gorbel, Inc.: GORBEL UNVEILS THE DESTUFF-IT 2.0 AT MODEX 2026

Next generation portable ergonomic conveyor system builds on 15+ years of performance to increase efficiency while reducing strain in warehousing environments

ROCHESTER, N.Y. and ATLANTA, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After entering the warehousing equipment industry fifteen years ago with the novel Destuff-it Portable Ergonomic Conveyor, Gorbel is excited to announce and exhibit the Destuff-it 2.0 at MODEX 2026. Designed for floor loaded trailers, this reimagined portable conveyor further improves safety and user-friendliness while providing the boost to productivity the Destuff-it is known for:

Intuitive Handling - The Destuff-it 2.0 introduces a joystick drive control and Human-Machine Interface (HMI). Learning to operate the portable conveyor will be fast and easy for new operators, which is key to maintaining efficiency. Refined maneuverability and acceleration will also optimize travel through trailers and docks.

Three Belt Conveyor - A redesigned pivoting conveyor, with a 165lb capacity, will get closer to box walls and enable operators to handle more packages without straining themselves. During testing, case rates soared to over 1,200 cases per hour.

Safety and Service Features - The Destuff-it 2.0 operates on a 120V power supply, reducing electrical hazards while simplifying installation and rentals. Additional safety features include emergency stops, safety sensors, improved lighting, and a new HMI operator interface, which assists service technicians during troubleshooting.

Multiple Configurations - Two configurations are available. The DT200 includes an operator platform, lifting workers 30" from the floor, to help them ergonomically reach the top of a box wall within fully floor-loaded trailers. The DT100 saves space by excluding the operator platform, while still improving both ergonomics and productivity.

Attendees can see the Destuff it system on display at MODEX 2026 on April 13-16 at Booth B13124. Gorbel representatives will be on-hand to offer live product demos and enter participants into an at-show sweepstakes.

About Gorbel:

With over 45 years of experience, Gorbel is a key player and innovator in the overhead and warehouse solutions industries. We offer a range of systems, from Workstation Cranes and Cleveland Tramrail patented track cranes to intelligent devices like the G-Force and Destuff-it Portable Ergonomic Conveyor.

Sarah Weise on Behalf of Gorbel Inc.

sarwei@gorbel.com

724-454-3465

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2954822/Gorbel__The_Destuff_it_2_0_is_Gorbel_s_next_generation_portable_ergonomic_conveyor_designed_to_boost.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2954905/5912695/Gorbel_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gorbel-unveils-the-destuff-it-2-0-at-modex-2026--302740671.html