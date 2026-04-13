Feed the Children Encourages the Public To Put Child Hunger to Bed This Spring

PJsInPublic Social Media Challenge Returns Ahead of National Wear Your Pajamas to Work Day April 16th

Inviting The Public to Turn a Playful Moment into Meaningful Action for Children Experiencing Hunger

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK / ACCESS Newswire / April 13, 2026 / As hunger remains a critical issue throughout many communities across the U.S. and around the world, Feed the Children, a global movement working to end childhood hunger, is advancing Put Child Hunger to Bed, its national, year-round initiative designed to engage individuals and companies in raising awareness and funds to address childhood hunger. Feed the Children is partnering with several organizations for spring events and activations, while also encouraging the public to take action through its PJsInPublic social media challenge, to raise awareness and support to help children rise and thrive.

An estimated one in four children worldwide experiences hunger, underscoring the ongoing need for community-based action. Through the campaign, Feed the Children is inviting individuals, schools, community groups, and companies to participate in efforts that support children and families with access to the food and essential resources that are needed most.

"Every child deserves the chance not just to survive, but to thrive," said Emily Callahan, president and CEO of Feed the Children. "When children and families have access to the food and essentials they need most, it transforms what's possible, not just for today, but for their future, supporting their development and dreams. Through Put Child Hunger to Bed , we are building a global movement grounded in compassion and action, ensuring no child goes to bed hungry."

As part of the spring initiative, and in the days leading up to National Wear Your Pajamas to Work Day on Thursday, April 16, Feed the Children is inviting the public to take part in its #PJsInPublic social media challenge, which invites individuals to wear pajamas in an unexpected public setting, capture a photo or video, and share it on Instagram using the hashtags PJsInPublic and PutChildHungerToBed, while tagging @FeedtheChildrenorg. Individuals can nominate others to join within 24 hours or choose to make a donation to support Feed the Children's work providing food and essential resources to children and families experiencing hunger. Each dollar donated helps multiply impact eight times over through the organization's distribution model, turning a light-hearted moment into meaningful action.

Joined by corporate partners this May, Feed the Children's Put Child Hunger to Bed campaign is raising awareness, encouraging public engagement and fundraising activities, participating in promotional activations, such as:

StarKist is supporting Put Child Hunger to Bed this spring, with additional details to be announced soon.

iHeartMedia stations are playing Put Child Hunger to Bed public service announcements.

HAC Inc. (Homeland, United, Cash Saver stores) From May 6 to June 23, 2026 , HAC, Inc. customers will be asked to donate-at-checkout at participating stores and online to Feed the Children to support its mission to end childhood hunger.

Fox Entertainment/Next Level Chef teamed up with Feed the Children in FOX's culinary competition series Next Level Chef to help fight childhood hunger through Put Child Hunger to Bed. The campaign message was presented by Next Level Chef mentors Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington, and Richard Blais in a PSA that aired on FOX during the new season and across social media platforms, encouraging fans to share their favorite bedtime snacks and recipes to keep the momentum going. FOX also made a significant contribution in support of Feed the Children's Put Child Hunger to Bed initiative.

Rastelli's marks its 50th anniversary, proudly supporting Put Child Hunger to Bed with a $50,000 commitment to help children and families rise and thrive.

WYDE named Feed the Children as the exclusive national hunger relief grant recipient from its $EAT cause coin, launched on Coinbase December 10th. All $EAT trading fees are tracked and viewable on the Base blockchain.

Introduced in fall 2025, Put Child Hunger to Bed brings communities and partners together to support children experiencing hunger and help ensure access to food and essential resources. Last year, Feed the Children distributed more than 77 million meals, reaching more than 15 million children and families around the world.

Join Feed the Children to end child hunger and help kids dream of more than just their next meal. Whether you're hosting a pajama party, challenging coworkers, or rallying your online community, every dollar raised helps provide meals and resources to children who need them most. Let's Put Child Hunger to BedTM this spring for children everywhere. Learn how you can support the Put Child Hunger to Bed campaign.

About Feed the Children

Feed the Children is a global movement working to end childhood hunger in the U.S. and around the world. Together with communities, the organization provides food, essentials, and opportunities to children and families who need them most so every child can survive and thrive. Learn more at feedthechildren.org

Feed the Children | Create a world where no child goes to bed hungry

For more information, please contact:

Richard Presser richard.presser@feedthechildren.org

Angela De Paul (PR Agency) angela@ltcstrategiesgroup.com

SOURCE: Feed the Children

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/feed-the-children-encourages-the-public-to-put-child-hunger-to-b-1156990