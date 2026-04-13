Prequel: Real Teens, Real Startups: $100K Fund Fuels Next Generation of Social Impact Founders

Prequel launches a new fund to back high school founders building real-world solutions in mental health, civic tech, and beyond.

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / April 13, 2026 / The next generation of founders isn't waiting. Across the country, teenagers are already building companies and tackling challenges ranging from mental health to civic accountability, often years before entering the workforce. What many lack is not ambition, but access. A new $100,000 grant aims to close that gap.

Prequel , a life skills education company, has received funding from Limitless Education to expand opportunities for students developing ventures with real social impact. The initiative, called the Young Changemakers Fund, is designed to remove one of the biggest barriers facing teen innovators: access to funding and structured support.

While interest in entrepreneurship among Gen Z continues to rise , students already working on meaningful projects have often lacked the resources to scale their ideas or participate in programs that could accelerate their growth.

"This fund changes who gets to build," said Ivy Xu, CEO and founder of Prequel. "We've always attracted students working on real social impact ventures, from mental health platforms to civic technology and documentary filmmaking. This grant allows us to say yes to students who are already doing meaningful work but couldn't previously afford to join. The students doing some of the most important work are now the ones we can reach."

Prequel was selected by Limitless Education, a 501(c)(3) focused on youth entrepreneurship and access, for its track record of helping teens launch ventures with measurable impact. Past student founders have created projects such as a peer-to-peer mental health app, a political accountability platform tracking senator donations, a documentary redefining body-focused repetitive behaviors, and a culturally rooted health app supporting women with PCOS.

The $100,000 fund is structured to prioritize direct investment into student founders rather than program overhead, offering multiple entry points for participation and funding. The goal is simple: keep as much of the funding in students' hands as possible.

What the Young Changemakers Fund includes:

Scholarship Access: $90,000 in need-based scholarships supporting 12 students building social impact ventures, covering most or all program costs.

National Pitch Contest: A $5,000 open competition for students in grades 8-11 to submit a 60-second pitch. The winner receives a full ride plus funding to launch their idea.

The Catalyst Prize: A $15,000 prize pool awarded at a year-end pitch competition, giving students direct capital to scale their ventures.

Nationwide Reach: Distribution through major student organizations including NSHSS, FBLA, HOSA, and Science Olympiad to connect with top young innovators across the country.

Leaders say the fund is designed not only to support students, but to accelerate the ventures themselves, helping ideas grow faster, reach wider audiences, and create lasting impact.

"We expect to fund 12 students who are already building solutions that matter and just need support to scale," Xu said. "When you combine mentorship, a driven peer cohort, and real funding, you're not just supporting a student, you're accelerating the impact of what they're building."

For Prequel, the milestone reflects a broader shift toward prioritizing potential over financial barriers. The organization has previously seen promising founders unable to participate due to cost; the new fund removes that constraint. "The meaningful part isn't the number," Xu added. "It's being able to say yes to a 16-year-old who is already building something that matters."

The launch also signals a shift in how entrepreneurship education is evolving. Rather than focusing on simulations or theory, Prequel's model centers on real venture creation, pairing students with mentorship, peer collaboration, and opportunities to secure funding while still in high school. Prequel's goal is to become the best place in the world for teens building companies that do real good.

With national outreach underway, the organization is positioning the fund as an open call to the next wave of founders, sending a clear signal: if you're a high school student working on an idea that could make a difference, there is real funding and real support behind you.

"At its core, this is about the students," Xu said. "The goal is simple: help the best young builders turn their ideas into something world-class."

For more information or to apply, visit www.joinprequel.com.

Media Contact:

Holly Morgan

holly@hollymorganmedia

SOURCE: Prequel

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/real-teens-real-startups-100k-fund-fuels-next-generation-of-soci-1156514