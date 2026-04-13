Icon Solutions the UK fintech enabling banks globally to design and implement state-of-the-art payment systems has appointed Anders Olofsson as Sales Director, EMEA to drive adoption of the Icon Payments Framework (IPF) across the region.

Anders joins Icon with more than 30 years of experience in the global payments industry, having held senior leadership roles across major payments and technology companies. He previously served as Head of Payments at Finastra, leading global sales and strategy for the company's payments business, and as Vice President of Real-Time Payments (CEMEA) at Visa, where he drove strategy and adoption of real-time payments across the region.

IPF is the internationally proven payments development framework trusted by banks across the globe, including Citi, UBS, NatWest and BNP Paribas. It enables banks to transform their systems in an accelerated, structured and low-risk way, all on their own terms. Anders will focus on expanding adoption of IPF among Tier 1 financial institutions across Asia and EMEA, allowing them to deploy payment processing solutions much faster while staying in total control of timelines and costs.

Commenting on his appointment, Anders said: "With payments increasingly seen as a strategic differentiator, institutions need to move quickly to integrate emerging technologies such as stablecoins and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). Yet at the same time, growing resiliency and compliance demands are placing greater emphasis on maintaining control over critical payments systems. It is clear to me that IPF is the only solution that enables banks to safely accelerate the development of new products and services at scale with zero vendor dependency."

Liam Jeffs, Global Sales Director at Icon Solutions, adds: "Anders brings proven understanding of the operational, regulatory and technology challenges faced by banks transitioning from legacy infrastructure to next-generation payment platforms. This will be invaluable as we continue to expand the reach of IPF and empower more banks to lead payments forward."

About Icon Solutions

Icon Solutions is a fintech company that has been designing and implementing state-of-the-art payments systems since 2009.

Our core product the Icon Payments Framework (IPF) is an internationally proven payments development framework that is trusted by Tier 1 banks across the globe such as Citi, NatWest, UBS and BNP Paribas.

IPF gives banks the technology and processes to independently accelerate the transformation of their payments infrastructure, allowing them to build, test and deploy payments processing solutions much faster, while staying in total control of timelines and costs.

For more information, visit iconsolutions.com.

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Contacts:

For further Icon Solutions media information, please contact Oli Houseman at iseepr oli@iseepr.co.uk