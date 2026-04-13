Foresight Financial Group, Inc.: Foresight Reports 2026 First Quarter Results

WINNEBAGO, Ill., April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foresight Financial Group, Inc. (OTCQX: FGFH) reported net income of $3.89 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, a 429% increase compared to $735 thousand reported for the first quarter of 2025, and a 53% increase compared to $2.54 million reported for the most recent quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Diluted Earnings per Share for the first quarter of 2026 were $1.07 compared to $0.20 for the first quarter of 2025 and $0.70 for the most recent quarter ended December 31, 2025. The first quarter of 2026 results produced a Return on Average Equity of 9.13% and a Return on Average Assets of 0.95%

The increase in earnings compared to the first quarter of 2025 included $2.07 million, or 17%, growth in net interest income and a 1.67 million, or 14%, reduction in non-interest expense. The reduction in non-interest expense was due primarily to non-recurring expenses incurred in the prior year's first quarter, including $313 thousand of charter consolidation expense and a $1.96 million impairment charge related to a non-marketable equity investment.

The increase in earnings compared to the most recent quarter ended December 31, 2025 was primarily the result of reduced non-interest expense due to non-recurring items in the fourth quarter of 2025, which included $197 thousand of charter consolidation expense and a $961 thousand impairment charge related to a non-marketable equity investment.

"We are delighted with our results for the first quarter," said Peter Morrison, the Company's CEO. "With the charter consolidation and related expenses behind us, the Company is beginning to realize the benefits of the significant work that went into the process. In addition to consolidating charters, we simultaneously strengthened our credit administration practices, aligned and broadened our product and services offerings, expanded corporate treasury management services, launched a proprietary commercial credit card, created a Private Banking division, and will be expanding our wealth management capabilities. We believe the strategic investments we have made will continue to be accretive to earnings and are central to delivering a modern, comprehensive and competitive banking experience across all our markets, benefiting the Company and its shareholders as well as our customers, employees and the communities we serve," added Morrison.

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2026 increased by $2.07 million, or 17%, to $14.34 million as compared to $12.26 million for the first quarter of 2025, and increased by $35 thousand compared to the most recent quarter ended December 31, 2025.

The taxable equivalent net interest margin increased to 3.65% compared to 3.13% in the first quarter of 2025 and 3.52% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The growth in net interest income compared to the first quarter of 2025 was driven by improvements in the net interest margin and reflects a twenty-four basis point increase in yield on earning assets and a thirty-nine basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

Total loans held for investment decreased by $14.3 million during the quarter to $1.126 billion as of March 31, 2026 compared to $1.141 billion as of December 31, 2025, and increased by $25.4 million, or 2%, compared to March 31, 2025.

Total deposits increased by $110.1 million to $1.539 billion as of March 31, 2026 compared to $1.429 billion as of December 31, 2025, and increased by $145.9 million compared to March 31, 2025. Total deposits as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025 included large short-term deposits that were reduced immediately after each quarter end. Total average deposits for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 equaled $1.435 billion, compared to $1.447 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 and $1.398 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The provision for loan losses for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 decreased by $737 thousand to $561 thousand, compared to $1.30 million for the first quarter of 2025, and decreased by $211 thousand as compared to $772 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Total non-performing assets as of March 31, 2026 were $16.08 million, compared to $29.7 million as of March 31, 2025, and $15.3 million as of December 31, 2025. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets declined to 0.91%, from 1.83% as of March 31, 2025 and 0.92% at year-end 2025.

Non-interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 decreased by $62 thousand to $1.88 million compared to $1.94 million in the first quarter of 2025, and increased by $110 thousand compared to the most recent quarter ended December 31, 2025. The decrease compared to the first quarter of 2025 reflects a $333 thousand decrease in loan servicing fees due to changes in the fair value of the originated mortgage servicing rights, which offset growth in customer service fees, card interchange and other income.

Non-interest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 totaled $10.52 million, a $1.66 million decrease from $12.18 million in the first quarter of 2025, and a $1.35 million decrease from the most recent quarter ended December 31, 2025. The decrease in non-interest expense compared to the first quarter of 2025 reflects the non-recurring expenses incurred in the first quarter of 2025, which included $313 thousand of charter consolidation expenses and a $1.96 million impairment charge related to a nonmarketable equity investment. The $1.35 million reduction in non-interest expense compared to the most recent quarter ended December 31, 2025 was due to non-recurring expenses in the fourth quarter of 2025, including $197 thousand related to the charter consolidation and a $961 thousand impairment charge related to a non-marketable equity investment.

The closing price for the Company's stock was $45.50 as of the close of business April 10, 2026. Tangible Book Value per Share of the Company's common stock increased by $0.77 and $4.15 to $47.95, compared to $47.18 as of December 31, 2025, and $43.80 as of March 31, 2025, respectively. The Tangible Book Value per Share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income, increased $0.86 to $53.98 as of March 31, 2026, compared to $53.12 at the end of 2025.

About Foresight Financial Group, Inc.

Foresight Financial Group, Inc. is a the largest bank holding company headquartered in Winnebago County, Illinois and is the parent company of Foresight Bank, which operates in Northern Illinois under its divisional names Northwest Bank of Rockford, State Bank in Freeport, State Bank of Davis, German American State Bank in German Valley, Winnebago and Pecatonica, Lena State Bank, and the State Bank of Herscher. Foresight's common stock is traded on the "OTCQX" market under the trading symbol FGFH.

Forward-Looking Statements

When used in this communication, the words "believes," "expects," "likely", "would", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause such a variance to occur include, but are not limited to: heightened competition; adverse state and federal regulation; failure to obtain new or retain existing customers; ability to attract and retain key executives and personnel; changes in interest rates; unanticipated changes in industry trends; unanticipated changes in credit quality and risk factors, including general economic conditions particularly in the Company's markets; potential deterioration in real estate values, success in gaining regulatory approvals when required; changes in the Federal Reserve Board monetary policies; unexpected outcomes of new and existing litigation in which the Company, or its subsidiaries, officers, directors or employees is named defendants; technological changes; changes in accounting principles generally accepted in the United States; changes in assumptions or conditions affecting the application of "critical accounting policies"; inability to recover previously recorded losses as anticipated, and the inability of third party vendors to perform critical services for the Company or its customers. The inclusion of forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that future events or plans contemplated by the Company will be achieved. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or otherwise.

FOR INFORMATION CONTACT:

Peter Morrison Todd James Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer (815) 847-7500 (815) 847-7500

Foresight Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

March 31, December 31, Assets 2026

2025

(in thousands, except per share data) Cash and due from banks - 18,696 - 15,844 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 118,000 11,254 Federal funds sold 3,900 775 Total cash and cash equivalents 140,596 27,873 Debt Securities: Available-for-sale (AFS) 426,198 428,688 Held-to-maturity (HTM) 2,378 2,378 Marketable equity securities and other investments 4,420 4,427 Loans held for sale 352 1,549 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 1,113,139 1,127,617 Premises and equipment, net 17,622 17,855 Bank owned life insurance 25,144 24,979 Other assets 32,840 33,281 Total assets - 1,762,689 - 1,668,647 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits Noninterest-bearing - 226,404 - 219,275 Interest-bearing 1,312,249 1,209,276 Total deposits 1,538,653 1,428,551 Federal funds purchased - - Securities sold under agreements to repurchase - - Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) and other borrowings 36,668 53,429 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 14,302 16,405 Total liabilities 1,589,623 1,498,385 Preferred stock - Common stock 1,063 1,063 Additional paid-in capital 16,734 16,720 Retained earnings 193,037 189,941 Treasury stock, at cost (16,013 - (16,013 - Accumulated other comprehensive loss (21,755 - (21,449 - Total stockholders' equity 173,066 170,262 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 1,762,689 - 1,668,647

Foresight Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

2025

(in thousands, except per share data) Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on Loans - 17,668 - 16,918 Interest on investment securities 3,233 2,591 Interest on fed funds sold and other deposits 168 532 Total interest income 21,069 20,041 Interest expense: Deposits 6,442 7,366 Federal funds purchased 1 2 FHLB and other borrowings 288 409 Total interest expense 6,731 7,777 Net interest income 14,338 12,264 Provision for credit losses 561 1,298 Net interest and dividend income, after provision for credit losses 13,777 10,966 Noninterest income: Customer service fees 497 341 Net securities gains (losses) (44 - - Gain on sale of loans, net 129 138 Loan servicing fees, net -24 309 Bank owned life insurance 165 157 Card interchange fees 553 495 Other 605 503 Total noninterest income 1,881 1,943 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 6,587 6,203 Occupancy expense of premises, net 751 700 Outside services 351 666 Data processing 1,317 1,141 Other 1,510 3,471 Total noninterest expenses 10,516 12,181 Income before income taxes 5,142 728 Income tax expense 1,253 -7 Net income - 3,889 - 735 Earnings per common share: Basic - 1.08 - 0.20 Diluted - 1.07 - 0.20

Foresight Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

For the Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2026

2025

2025

2025

2025

Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on Loans - 17,668 - 18,343 - 17,893 - 17,739 - 16,918 Interest on investment securities 3,233 2,983 2,447 2,394 2,591 Interest on fed funds sold and other deposits 168 417 150 285 532 Total interest income 21,069 21,743 20,490 20,418 20,041 Interest expense: Deposits 6,442 7,158 6,930 7,099 7,366 Federal funds purchased 1 - 4 - 2 FHLB and other borrowings 288 282 398 370 409 Total interest expense 6,731 7,440 7,332 7,469 7,777 Net interest income 14,338 14,303 13,158 12,949 12,264 Provision for credit losses 561 772 372 238 1,298 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 13,777 13,531 12,786 12,711 10,966 Noninterest income: Customer service fees 497 445 424 551 341 Net securities gains (losses) (44 - - - - - Gain on sale of loans, net 129 81 79 26 138 Loan servicing fees, net (24 - 108 106 226 309 Bank owned life insurance 165 167 166 177 157 Card interchange fees 553 581 605 555 495 Other 605 389 404 1,468 503 Total noninterest income 1,881 1,771 1,784 3,003 1,943 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 6,587 6,613 6,808 6,408 6,203 Occupancy expense of premises, net 751 795 775 772 700 Outside services 351 409 615 422 666 Data processing 1,317 1,330 1,407 1,403 1,141 Other 1,510 2,722 2,751 2,943 3,471 Total noninterest expenses 10,516 11,869 12,356 11,948 12,181 Income before income taxes 5,142 3,433 2,214 3,766 728 Income tax expense 1,253 889 612 779 (7 - Net income - 3,889 - 2,544 - 1,602 - 2,987 - 735 Earnings per common share: Basic - 1.08 - 0.71 - 0.44 - 0.83 - 0.20 Diluted - 1.07 - 0.70 - 0.44 - 0.82 - 0.20

Foresight Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

As of March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2026

2025

2025

2025

2025

Assets Cash and due from banks - 18,696 - 15,844 - 19,601 - 28,002 - 19,996 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 118,000 11,254 26,994 13,025 46,118 Federal funds sold 3,900 775 1,989 3,046 2,918 Total cash and cash equivalents 140,596 27,873 48,584 44,073 69,032 Debt securities: Debt securities available-for-sale (AFS) 426,198 428,688 369,287 361,146 380,667 Debt securities held-to-maturity (HTM) 2,378 2,378 2,741 3,263 3,263 Marketable equity securities and other investments 4,420 4,427 5,545 5,446 5,671 Loans held for sale 352 1,549 - 480 573 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 1,113,139 1,127,617 1,123,376 1,116,498 1,084,761 Premises and equipment, net 17,622 17,855 18,054 16,889 16,978 Bank owned life insurance 25,144 24,979 24,812 24,646 24,615 Other assets 32,840 33,281 36,373 38,573 40,519 Total assets - 1,762,689 - 1,668,647 - 1,628,772 - 1,611,014 - 1,626,079 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing - 226,404 - 219,275 - 241,473 - 247,002 - 250,709 Interest-bearing 1,312,249 1,209,276 1,140,725 1,136,961 1,142,009 Total deposits 1,538,653 1,428,551 1,382,198 1,383,963 1,392,718 Federal funds purchased - - - - 55 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase - - 26,354 12,466 21,095 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) and other borrowings 36,668 53,429 37,662 39,889 37,810 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 14,302 16,405 15,666 14,737 16,670 Total liabilities 1,589,623 1,498,385 1,461,880 1,451,055 1,468,348 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock - - - - Common stock 1,063 1,063 1,063 1,062 1,060 Additional paid-in capital 16,734 16,720 16,716 16,704 16,482 Retained earnings 193,037 189,941 188,119 187,237 184,972 Treasury stock, at cost (16,013 - (16,013 - (16,013 - (16,013 - (16,008 - Accumulated other comprehensive loss (21,755 - (21,449 - (22,992 - (29,031 - (28,775 - Total stockholders' equity 173,066 170,262 166,892 159,959 157,731 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 1,762,689 - 1,668,647 - 1,628,772 - 1,611,014 - 1,626,079

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts and ratios)

The following table outlines selected financial data as of and for the:

Three Months Ended Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, 2026

2025

2025

2025

2025

PER COMMON SHARE Basic earnings - 1.08 - 0.71 - 0.44 - 0.83 - 0.20 Diluted earnings 1.07 0.70 0.44 0.82 0.20 Dividends 0.22 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.20 Book value 47.99 47.21 46.28 44.41 43.84 Tangible book value 47.95 47.18 46.24 44.37 43.80 Tangible book value, excluding AOCI 53.98 53.12 52.62 52.43 51.80 End of period shares outstanding 3,606,428 3,606,123 3,606,123 3,606,087 3,598,042 Average number of shares outstanding 3,606,425 3,606,119 3,606,119 3,606,137 3,598,042 Market Price 45.99 41.78 32.48 31.13 31.63 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 0.95 - 0.60 - 0.40 - 0.75 - 0.21 - Return on average equity 9.13 - 5.96 - 3.90 - 7.60 - 2.18 - Net interest margin, tax equivalent 3.65 - 3.52 - 3.41 - 3.33 - 3.13 - Efficiency ratio, tax equivalent 64.12 - 73.32 - 81.23 - 73.61 - 83.72 - Loan to Deposit Ratio 73.11 - 79.91 - 82.26 - 81.66 - 79.04 - ASSET QUALITY DATA Nonaccrual Loans 14,409 14,937 25,452 25,939 28,564 Accruing loans 90+ days past due 1,662 373 1,967 688 185 Total non-performing loans 16,071 15,310 27,419 26,627 28,749 Foreclosed assets 7 - 56 703 6 Impaired other investments - - 961 961 961 Total non-performing Assets 16,078 15,310 28,436 28,291 29,716 Total Loans 1,126,264 1,140,600 1,137,006 1,130,124 1,100,853 Allowance for credit losses 13,125 12,983 13,630 13,626 16,092 Loans, net of ACL 1,113,139 1,127,617 1,123,376 1,116,498 1,084,761 Nonperforming assets tototal assets 0.91 - 0.92 - 1.75 - 1.76 - 1.83 - Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.43 - 1.34 - 2.41 - 2.36 - 2.61 - Allowance to total loans 1.17 - 1.14 - 1.20 - 1.21 - 1.46 - Allowance to nonperforming loans 81.67 - 84.80 - 49.71 - 51.17 - 55.97 - ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ACTIVITY Beginning of period balance 12,983 13,630 13,626 16,092 14,694 Provision for loan losses 561 772 372 238 1,298 Provision for unfunded commitments (120 - (14 - (5 - 224 110 Charge-offs (342 - (1,594 - (373 - (2,958 - (74 - Recoveries 43 189 10 30 64 Ending of period balance 13,125 12,983 13,630 13,626 16,092