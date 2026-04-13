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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.04.2026 17:12 Uhr
33 Leser
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Foresight Financial Group, Inc.: Foresight Reports 2026 First Quarter Results

WINNEBAGO, Ill., April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foresight Financial Group, Inc. (OTCQX: FGFH) reported net income of $3.89 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, a 429% increase compared to $735 thousand reported for the first quarter of 2025, and a 53% increase compared to $2.54 million reported for the most recent quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Diluted Earnings per Share for the first quarter of 2026 were $1.07 compared to $0.20 for the first quarter of 2025 and $0.70 for the most recent quarter ended December 31, 2025. The first quarter of 2026 results produced a Return on Average Equity of 9.13% and a Return on Average Assets of 0.95%

The increase in earnings compared to the first quarter of 2025 included $2.07 million, or 17%, growth in net interest income and a 1.67 million, or 14%, reduction in non-interest expense. The reduction in non-interest expense was due primarily to non-recurring expenses incurred in the prior year's first quarter, including $313 thousand of charter consolidation expense and a $1.96 million impairment charge related to a non-marketable equity investment.

The increase in earnings compared to the most recent quarter ended December 31, 2025 was primarily the result of reduced non-interest expense due to non-recurring items in the fourth quarter of 2025, which included $197 thousand of charter consolidation expense and a $961 thousand impairment charge related to a non-marketable equity investment.

"We are delighted with our results for the first quarter," said Peter Morrison, the Company's CEO. "With the charter consolidation and related expenses behind us, the Company is beginning to realize the benefits of the significant work that went into the process. In addition to consolidating charters, we simultaneously strengthened our credit administration practices, aligned and broadened our product and services offerings, expanded corporate treasury management services, launched a proprietary commercial credit card, created a Private Banking division, and will be expanding our wealth management capabilities. We believe the strategic investments we have made will continue to be accretive to earnings and are central to delivering a modern, comprehensive and competitive banking experience across all our markets, benefiting the Company and its shareholders as well as our customers, employees and the communities we serve," added Morrison.

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2026 increased by $2.07 million, or 17%, to $14.34 million as compared to $12.26 million for the first quarter of 2025, and increased by $35 thousand compared to the most recent quarter ended December 31, 2025.

The taxable equivalent net interest margin increased to 3.65% compared to 3.13% in the first quarter of 2025 and 3.52% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The growth in net interest income compared to the first quarter of 2025 was driven by improvements in the net interest margin and reflects a twenty-four basis point increase in yield on earning assets and a thirty-nine basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

Total loans held for investment decreased by $14.3 million during the quarter to $1.126 billion as of March 31, 2026 compared to $1.141 billion as of December 31, 2025, and increased by $25.4 million, or 2%, compared to March 31, 2025.

Total deposits increased by $110.1 million to $1.539 billion as of March 31, 2026 compared to $1.429 billion as of December 31, 2025, and increased by $145.9 million compared to March 31, 2025. Total deposits as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025 included large short-term deposits that were reduced immediately after each quarter end. Total average deposits for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 equaled $1.435 billion, compared to $1.447 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 and $1.398 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The provision for loan losses for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 decreased by $737 thousand to $561 thousand, compared to $1.30 million for the first quarter of 2025, and decreased by $211 thousand as compared to $772 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Total non-performing assets as of March 31, 2026 were $16.08 million, compared to $29.7 million as of March 31, 2025, and $15.3 million as of December 31, 2025. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets declined to 0.91%, from 1.83% as of March 31, 2025 and 0.92% at year-end 2025.

Non-interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 decreased by $62 thousand to $1.88 million compared to $1.94 million in the first quarter of 2025, and increased by $110 thousand compared to the most recent quarter ended December 31, 2025. The decrease compared to the first quarter of 2025 reflects a $333 thousand decrease in loan servicing fees due to changes in the fair value of the originated mortgage servicing rights, which offset growth in customer service fees, card interchange and other income.

Non-interest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 totaled $10.52 million, a $1.66 million decrease from $12.18 million in the first quarter of 2025, and a $1.35 million decrease from the most recent quarter ended December 31, 2025. The decrease in non-interest expense compared to the first quarter of 2025 reflects the non-recurring expenses incurred in the first quarter of 2025, which included $313 thousand of charter consolidation expenses and a $1.96 million impairment charge related to a nonmarketable equity investment. The $1.35 million reduction in non-interest expense compared to the most recent quarter ended December 31, 2025 was due to non-recurring expenses in the fourth quarter of 2025, including $197 thousand related to the charter consolidation and a $961 thousand impairment charge related to a non-marketable equity investment.

The closing price for the Company's stock was $45.50 as of the close of business April 10, 2026. Tangible Book Value per Share of the Company's common stock increased by $0.77 and $4.15 to $47.95, compared to $47.18 as of December 31, 2025, and $43.80 as of March 31, 2025, respectively. The Tangible Book Value per Share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income, increased $0.86 to $53.98 as of March 31, 2026, compared to $53.12 at the end of 2025.

About Foresight Financial Group, Inc.

Foresight Financial Group, Inc. is a the largest bank holding company headquartered in Winnebago County, Illinois and is the parent company of Foresight Bank, which operates in Northern Illinois under its divisional names Northwest Bank of Rockford, State Bank in Freeport, State Bank of Davis, German American State Bank in German Valley, Winnebago and Pecatonica, Lena State Bank, and the State Bank of Herscher. Foresight's common stock is traded on the "OTCQX" market under the trading symbol FGFH.

Forward-Looking Statements

When used in this communication, the words "believes," "expects," "likely", "would", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause such a variance to occur include, but are not limited to: heightened competition; adverse state and federal regulation; failure to obtain new or retain existing customers; ability to attract and retain key executives and personnel; changes in interest rates; unanticipated changes in industry trends; unanticipated changes in credit quality and risk factors, including general economic conditions particularly in the Company's markets; potential deterioration in real estate values, success in gaining regulatory approvals when required; changes in the Federal Reserve Board monetary policies; unexpected outcomes of new and existing litigation in which the Company, or its subsidiaries, officers, directors or employees is named defendants; technological changes; changes in accounting principles generally accepted in the United States; changes in assumptions or conditions affecting the application of "critical accounting policies"; inability to recover previously recorded losses as anticipated, and the inability of third party vendors to perform critical services for the Company or its customers. The inclusion of forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that future events or plans contemplated by the Company will be achieved. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or otherwise.

FOR INFORMATION CONTACT:
Peter MorrisonTodd James
Chief Executive OfficerChief Financial Officer
(815) 847-7500(815) 847-7500
Foresight Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
March 31, December 31,
Assets2026
 2025
(in thousands, except per share data)
Cash and due from banks- 18,696 - 15,844
Interest-bearing deposits in banks 118,000 11,254
Federal funds sold 3,900 775
Total cash and cash equivalents 140,596 27,873
Debt Securities:
Available-for-sale (AFS) 426,198 428,688
Held-to-maturity (HTM) 2,378 2,378
Marketable equity securities and other investments 4,420 4,427
Loans held for sale 352 1,549
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 1,113,139 1,127,617
Premises and equipment, net 17,622 17,855
Bank owned life insurance 25,144 24,979
Other assets 32,840 33,281
Total assets- 1,762,689 - 1,668,647
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing- 226,404 - 219,275
Interest-bearing 1,312,249 1,209,276
Total deposits 1,538,653 1,428,551
Federal funds purchased - -
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase - -
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) and other borrowings 36,668 53,429
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 14,302 16,405
Total liabilities 1,589,623 1,498,385
Preferred stock -
Common stock 1,063 1,063
Additional paid-in capital 16,734 16,720
Retained earnings 193,037 189,941
Treasury stock, at cost (16,013- (16,013-
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (21,755- (21,449-
Total stockholders' equity 173,066 170,262
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity- 1,762,689 - 1,668,647
Foresight Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2026
 2025
(in thousands, except per share data)
Interest and dividend income:
Interest and fees on Loans- 17,668 - 16,918
Interest on investment securities 3,233 2,591
Interest on fed funds sold and other deposits 168 532
Total interest income 21,069 20,041
Interest expense:
Deposits 6,442 7,366
Federal funds purchased 1 2
FHLB and other borrowings 288 409
Total interest expense 6,731 7,777
Net interest income 14,338 12,264
Provision for credit losses 561 1,298
Net interest and dividend income,
after provision for credit losses 13,777 10,966
Noninterest income:
Customer service fees 497 341
Net securities gains (losses) (44- -
Gain on sale of loans, net 129 138
Loan servicing fees, net -24 309
Bank owned life insurance 165 157
Card interchange fees 553 495
Other 605 503
Total noninterest income 1,881 1,943
Noninterest expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits 6,587 6,203
Occupancy expense of premises, net 751 700
Outside services 351 666
Data processing 1,317 1,141
Other 1,510 3,471
Total noninterest expenses 10,516 12,181
Income before income taxes 5,142 728
Income tax expense 1,253 -7
Net income- 3,889 - 735
Earnings per common share:
Basic- 1.08 - 0.20
Diluted- 1.07 - 0.20
Foresight Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
For the Quarter Ended
March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
2026
 2025
 2025
 2025
 2025
Interest and dividend income:
Interest and fees on Loans- 17,668 - 18,343 - 17,893 - 17,739 - 16,918
Interest on investment securities 3,233 2,983 2,447 2,394 2,591
Interest on fed funds sold and other deposits 168 417 150 285 532
Total interest income 21,069 21,743 20,490 20,418 20,041
Interest expense:
Deposits 6,442 7,158 6,930 7,099 7,366
Federal funds purchased 1 - 4 - 2
FHLB and other borrowings 288 282 398 370 409
Total interest expense 6,731 7,440 7,332 7,469 7,777
Net interest income 14,338 14,303 13,158 12,949 12,264
Provision for credit losses 561 772 372 238 1,298
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 13,777 13,531 12,786 12,711 10,966
Noninterest income:
Customer service fees 497 445 424 551 341
Net securities gains (losses) (44- - - - -
Gain on sale of loans, net 129 81 79 26 138
Loan servicing fees, net (24- 108 106 226 309
Bank owned life insurance 165 167 166 177 157
Card interchange fees 553 581 605 555 495
Other 605 389 404 1,468 503
Total noninterest income 1,881 1,771 1,784 3,003 1,943
Noninterest expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits 6,587 6,613 6,808 6,408 6,203
Occupancy expense of premises, net 751 795 775 772 700
Outside services 351 409 615 422 666
Data processing 1,317 1,330 1,407 1,403 1,141
Other 1,510 2,722 2,751 2,943 3,471
Total noninterest expenses 10,516 11,869 12,356 11,948 12,181
Income before income taxes 5,142 3,433 2,214 3,766 728
Income tax expense 1,253 889 612 779 (7-
Net income- 3,889 - 2,544 - 1,602 - 2,987 - 735
Earnings per common share:
Basic- 1.08 - 0.71 - 0.44 - 0.83 - 0.20
Diluted- 1.07 - 0.70 - 0.44 - 0.82 - 0.20
Foresight Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
As of
March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
2026
 2025
 2025
 2025
 2025
Assets
Cash and due from banks- 18,696 - 15,844 - 19,601 - 28,002 - 19,996
Interest-bearing deposits in banks 118,000 11,254 26,994 13,025 46,118
Federal funds sold 3,900 775 1,989 3,046 2,918
Total cash and cash equivalents 140,596 27,873 48,584 44,073 69,032
Debt securities:
Debt securities available-for-sale (AFS) 426,198 428,688 369,287 361,146 380,667
Debt securities held-to-maturity (HTM) 2,378 2,378 2,741 3,263 3,263
Marketable equity securities and other investments 4,420 4,427 5,545 5,446 5,671
Loans held for sale 352 1,549 - 480 573
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 1,113,139 1,127,617 1,123,376 1,116,498 1,084,761
Premises and equipment, net 17,622 17,855 18,054 16,889 16,978
Bank owned life insurance 25,144 24,979 24,812 24,646 24,615
Other assets 32,840 33,281 36,373 38,573 40,519
Total assets- 1,762,689 - 1,668,647 - 1,628,772 - 1,611,014 - 1,626,079
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing- 226,404 - 219,275 - 241,473 - 247,002 - 250,709
Interest-bearing 1,312,249 1,209,276 1,140,725 1,136,961 1,142,009
Total deposits 1,538,653 1,428,551 1,382,198 1,383,963 1,392,718
Federal funds purchased - - - - 55
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase - - 26,354 12,466 21,095
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) and other borrowings 36,668 53,429 37,662 39,889 37,810
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 14,302 16,405 15,666 14,737 16,670
Total liabilities 1,589,623 1,498,385 1,461,880 1,451,055 1,468,348
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock - - - -
Common stock 1,063 1,063 1,063 1,062 1,060
Additional paid-in capital 16,734 16,720 16,716 16,704 16,482
Retained earnings 193,037 189,941 188,119 187,237 184,972
Treasury stock, at cost (16,013- (16,013- (16,013- (16,013- (16,008-
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (21,755- (21,449- (22,992- (29,031- (28,775-
Total stockholders' equity 173,066 170,262 166,892 159,959 157,731
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity- 1,762,689 - 1,668,647 - 1,628,772 - 1,611,014 - 1,626,079
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts and ratios)
The following table outlines selected financial data as of and for the:
Three Months Ended
Mar 31,Dec 31,Sep 30,Jun 30,Mar 31,
2026
2025
2025
2025
2025
PER COMMON SHARE
Basic earnings- 1.08 - 0.71 - 0.44 - 0.83 - 0.20
Diluted earnings 1.07 0.70 0.44 0.82 0.20
Dividends 0.22 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.20
Book value 47.99 47.21 46.28 44.41 43.84
Tangible book value 47.95 47.18 46.24 44.37 43.80
Tangible book value, excluding AOCI 53.98 53.12 52.62 52.43 51.80
End of period shares outstanding 3,606,428 3,606,123 3,606,123 3,606,087 3,598,042
Average number of shares outstanding 3,606,425 3,606,119 3,606,119 3,606,137 3,598,042
Market Price 45.99 41.78 32.48 31.13 31.63
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets 0.95- 0.60- 0.40- 0.75- 0.21-
Return on average equity 9.13- 5.96- 3.90- 7.60- 2.18-
Net interest margin, tax equivalent 3.65- 3.52- 3.41- 3.33- 3.13-
Efficiency ratio, tax equivalent 64.12- 73.32- 81.23- 73.61- 83.72-
Loan to Deposit Ratio 73.11- 79.91- 82.26- 81.66- 79.04-
ASSET QUALITY DATA
Nonaccrual Loans 14,409 14,937 25,452 25,939 28,564
Accruing loans 90+ days past due 1,662 373 1,967 688 185
Total non-performing loans 16,071 15,310 27,419 26,627 28,749
Foreclosed assets 7 - 56 703 6
Impaired other investments - - 961 961 961
Total non-performing Assets 16,078 15,310 28,436 28,291 29,716
Total Loans 1,126,264 1,140,600 1,137,006 1,130,124 1,100,853
Allowance for credit losses 13,125 12,983 13,630 13,626 16,092
Loans, net of ACL 1,113,139 1,127,617 1,123,376 1,116,498 1,084,761
Nonperforming assets tototal assets 0.91- 0.92- 1.75- 1.76- 1.83-
Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.43- 1.34- 2.41- 2.36- 2.61-
Allowance to total loans 1.17- 1.14- 1.20- 1.21- 1.46-
Allowance to nonperforming loans 81.67- 84.80- 49.71- 51.17- 55.97-
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ACTIVITY
Beginning of period balance 12,983 13,630 13,626 16,092 14,694
Provision for loan losses 561 772 372 238 1,298
Provision for unfunded commitments (120- (14- (5- 224 110
Charge-offs (342- (1,594- (373- (2,958- (74-
Recoveries 43 189 10 30 64
Ending of period balance 13,125 12,983 13,630 13,626 16,092
Foresight Financial Group, Inc.
Analysis of Average Balances and Tax Equivalent Interest Rates
For the Quarters Ended (Dollars in thousands-unaudited)
March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025
Average BalanceInterestAverage Rate Average BalanceInterestAverage Rate Average BalanceInterestAverage Rate
Interest Earning Assets:
Interest-bearing deposits and other- 15,680 - 1674.33- - 37,891 - 4174.37- - 59,964 - 5323.60-
Investment Securities 463,514 3,3322.92- 443,388 2,9832.67- 430,085 2,5912.44-
Loans 1,127,837 17,6836.36- 1,131,854 18,3436.43- 1,099,230 16,9186.24-
Total Earning Assets- 1,607,031 - 21,1825.35- - 1,613,133 - 21,7435.35- - 1,589,279 - 20,0415.11-
Allowance for credit losses (13,128- (13,929- (14,994-
Cash and due from banks 21,048 21,967 18,277
Other assets 47,172 48,057 34,523
Total Assets- 1,662,123 - 1,669,228 - 1,627,085
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Interest bearing checking accounts- 204,135 - 5281.05- - 213,962 - 6541.21- - 242,947 - 9671.61-
Savings and money market deposits 515,374 2,2161.74- 514,500 2,4181.86- 404,206 1,5941.60-
Time deposits 477,379 3,6993.14- 482,141 4,0863.36- 507,748 4,8053.84-
Total interest bearing deposits 1,196,888 6,4422.18- 1,210,603 7,1582.35- 1,154,901 7,3662.59-
Borrowings 38,918 2893.01- 37,406 2822.99- 59,602 4112.80-
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities- 1,235,806 - 6,7312.21- - 1,248,009 - 7,4402.37- - 1,214,503 - 7,7772.60-
Interest Rate Spread 3.14- 2.98- 2.52-
Non-interest bearing checking accounts 237,825 235,976 242,877
Other liabilities 15,628 15,952 15,018
Total liabilities 1,489,259 1,499,937 1,472,398
Total Stockholders' Equity 172,864 169,291 154,687
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity- 1,662,123 - 1,669,228 - 1,627,085
Net Interest Income/Margin - 14,4513.65- - 14,3033.52- - 12,2643.13-

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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