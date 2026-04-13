BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Mandatory closed period - Compliance with MAR
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 13
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc
LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55
The Directors of BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of results for the six months ended 28 February 2026, has previously been notified to a RIS.
Accordingly, the Company may continue to buy back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation, or issue new shares, until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 13 May 2026.
Enquiries:
Lucy Dina
Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel:
0207 743 5324
Date:
13 April 2026
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