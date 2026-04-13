Mkango Resources Ltd.: Mkango Resources Limited Announces TR1 Standard Form Notification of Major Holdings

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / April 13, 2026 / Mkango Resources Ltd.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

CA60686A4090

Issuer Name

MKANGO RESOURCES LTD.

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Spreadex LTD

City of registered office (if applicable)

St. Albans

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

10-Apr-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified

13-Apr-2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.660000 2.530300 3.190300 12349853 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) CA60686A4090 2554751 0.660000 Sub Total 8.A 2554751 0.660000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights CFD/Spread Bet 9795102 2.530300 Sub Total 8.B1 9795102 2.530300%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Lawson Roberts

01727 895145



Spreadex is an FCA regulated provider of spread betting and CFD trading. Founded in 1999, Spreadex gives both retail and professional traders the opportunity to trade over 10,000 global markets, including UK small caps. For more information see www.spreadex.com/financials.

12. Date of Completion

13-Apr-2026

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom

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SOURCE: Mkango Resources Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/mkango-resources-limited-announces-tr1-standard-form-notification-of-major-holdin-1157122