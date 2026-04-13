McCready Law Opens New Office in St. Joseph, Michigan

Expansion strengthens firm's Midwest personal injury footprint with local access and regional trial capacity

ST. JOSEPH, MI / ACCESS Newswire / April 13, 2026 / McCready Law , an expanding regional personal injury law firm, has opened a new Michigan office at 815 Main St., Suite 14, St. Joseph, MI 4908. The opening adds to McCready Law's growing Midwestern presence, which already includes offices across Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin.

The St. Joseph office will pair local service with the resources of a regional practice built to prepare cases for trial. Several attorneys at the firm are licensed in Michigan, which helps the firm serve clients across state lines while maintaining an approachable, local base of lawyers.

"Opening an office in St. Joseph puts us closer to the people and families who need help after a serious injury," said Michael McCready , managing partner at McCready Law. "They should be able to meet with a nearby lawyer and have the backing of a firm that knows how to build a case and take it to trial when needed."

Founded in Chicago, McCready Law handles personal injury cases for people harmed by the negligence of others. The law firm represents clients in a variety of injury matters, including motor vehicle crashes, truck accidents, wrongful death cases and workers' compensation claims.

For more information about McCready Law's services, visit: https://mccreadylaw.com/

St. Joseph, Michigan Office

815 Main St Suite 14 St. Joseph MI 49085

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About McCready Law

Founded in 1999 in Chicago, McCready Law began serving injury victims in Chicago and Northwest Indiana and now represents clients across Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota and Missouri. The firm handles a full range of personal injury matters, including car accidents, slip-and-fall incidents, wrongful death, dog bites, premises liability and workers' compensation claims. McCready Law has recovered more than $260 million for clients and offers contingency-fee representation.

Media Contact:

Brian Jacob

brian@mccreadylaw.com

Chicago office: (773) 207-5229

200 W. Madison, Suite 2400

Chicago, IL 60606

https://mccreadylaw.com/

SOURCE: McCready Law

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/mccready-law-opens-new-office-in-st.-joseph-michigan-1156826