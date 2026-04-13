Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 13.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
13.04.2026 18:38 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

McCready Law Opens New Office in St. Joseph, Michigan

Expansion strengthens firm's Midwest personal injury footprint with local access and regional trial capacity

ST. JOSEPH, MI / ACCESS Newswire / April 13, 2026 / McCready Law, an expanding regional personal injury law firm, has opened a new Michigan office at 815 Main St., Suite 14, St. Joseph, MI 4908. The opening adds to McCready Law's growing Midwestern presence, which already includes offices across Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin.

The St. Joseph office will pair local service with the resources of a regional practice built to prepare cases for trial. Several attorneys at the firm are licensed in Michigan, which helps the firm serve clients across state lines while maintaining an approachable, local base of lawyers.

"Opening an office in St. Joseph puts us closer to the people and families who need help after a serious injury," said Michael McCready, managing partner at McCready Law. "They should be able to meet with a nearby lawyer and have the backing of a firm that knows how to build a case and take it to trial when needed."

Founded in Chicago, McCready Law handles personal injury cases for people harmed by the negligence of others. The law firm represents clients in a variety of injury matters, including motor vehicle crashes, truck accidents, wrongful death cases and workers' compensation claims.

For more information about McCready Law's services, visit: https://mccreadylaw.com/

St. Joseph, Michigan Office
815 Main St Suite 14 St. Joseph MI 49085

###

About McCready Law

Founded in 1999 in Chicago, McCready Law began serving injury victims in Chicago and Northwest Indiana and now represents clients across Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota and Missouri. The firm handles a full range of personal injury matters, including car accidents, slip-and-fall incidents, wrongful death, dog bites, premises liability and workers' compensation claims. McCready Law has recovered more than $260 million for clients and offers contingency-fee representation.

Media Contact:

Brian Jacob
brian@mccreadylaw.com
Chicago office: (773) 207-5229
200 W. Madison, Suite 2400
Chicago, IL 60606
https://mccreadylaw.com/

SOURCE: McCready Law



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/mccready-law-opens-new-office-in-st.-joseph-michigan-1156826

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.