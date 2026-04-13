Saviynt Recognized as the Most Valuable Pioneer in QKS Group's AI Maturity Matrix: Identity Governance and Administration, 2025

QKS Group designates Saviynt as the Most Valuable Pioneer (MVP) for its AI-first architecture and leadership in embedding AI across governance, entitlements, and risk.

PUNE, India, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group, a global research and advisory firm, has announced the release of its latest whitepaper, "QKS AI Maturity Matrix: Mapping AI Across Governance, Entitlements, and Risk for Autonomous Identity Administration". The report introduces a first-of-its-kind AI maturity model tailored specifically at the core of AI Maturity Matrix: Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), 2025 spotlighting Saviynt as the Most Valuable Pioneer (MVP) for 2025.

As identity ecosystems expand across SaaS applications, hybrid infrastructure, non-human identities, and emerging AI agents, traditional governance models based on static roles and periodic certifications are no longer sufficient. The QKS AI Maturity Matrix evaluates how effectively vendors embed AI across governance workflows, entitlement intelligence, risk decisioning, and operational execution to transition from compliance-centric oversight to continuous, intelligence-driven identity security.

"Identity governance is undergoing a structural transformation," said Sanket Kadam, Analyst at QKS Group. "AI maturity is no longer defined by isolated analytics or recommendation engines. It is defined by how deeply intelligence is embedded into entitlement management, continuous risk scoring, and autonomous remediation. Saviynt distinguishes itself by operationalizing AI across governance, entitlements, and risk as a unified system rather than as an overlay feature."

AI Maturity: The Strategic Imperative for Modern IGA

The QKS AI Maturity Matrix assesses vendors across core dimensions including AI vision and roadmap, AI-first productization, governance execution maturity, intelligence depth across identity types, and measurable business outcomes.

Key AI capabilities evaluated in the report include:

Entitlement intelligence and peer-based access analysis.

Continuous risk scoring and anomaly detection.

Certifications based on exposure rather than static cycles.

Closed-loop remediation and policy-aware automation.

Govern human, machine, and emerging AI identities within a unified framework.

The research identifies Saviynt as the Most Valuable Pioneer due to its ability to "embed intelligence at the core of identity governance, using entitlement intelligence, continuous risk scoring, and natural-language driven workflows to move IGA from periodic compliance to autonomous, context-aware access governance," said Sanket Kadam, Analyst at QKS Group." The report further notes that Saviynt's roadmap toward agentic identity security reflects a deliberate progression toward autonomous identity administration, where AI assists, recommends, and in defined scenarios executes governance actions within policy boundaries, while maintaining auditability and human accountability.

"Identity governance has always been a data problem - too many identities, too many entitlements, and too little visibility to act with confidence," said Dan Deganutti, SVP Field Sales, Saviynt. "Being recognized by QKS Group as the Most Valuable Pioneer reflects that we've built AI that doesn't sit on top of governance workflows, but runs through them. From entitlement intelligence to continuous risk scoring to agentic remediation, Saviynt is moving IGA from periodic compliance to something that actually keeps pace with how enterprises operate today."

The whitepaper is designed to guide CIOs, COOs, transformation leaders, and IT architects through vendor selection by aligning enterprise AI ambition with market capabilities.

Access the Report: To download the full whitepaper and explore the QKS AI Maturity Matrix, visit: Here

About Saviynt

Saviynt's AI-powered identity platform manages and governs access to an organization's applications, data, and business processes. Customers trust Saviynt to safeguard their digital assets, drive operational efficiency, and reduce compliance costs. Built for the AI age, Saviynt is helping organizations safely accelerate their deployment and usage of AI today. Saviynt is recognized as the leader in identity security, with solutions that protect and empower the world's leading brands, Fortune 500 companies, and government institutions.

Media Contact:

PR@saviynt.com

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix evaluation framework, SPARK Plus analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

For more available research, please visit Research

Media Contacts:

Shraddha Roy

PR & Media Relations

QKS Group

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EON Free Zone, Kharadi,

Pune, India

Email: shraddha.r@qksgroup.com

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