YunoJuno Named as Highest Leader in Everest Group PEAK Matrix for Freelancer Engagement and Management Systems (FEMS) Assessment 2026

Independent research firm Everest Group positions YunoJuno as highest designated Leader, attaining 'star performer' in the FEMS category.

NEW YORK and LONDON, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YunoJuno, the leading end-to-end freelancer and contractor management system, has been positioned in the highest Leader position in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix for Freelancer Engagement and Management Systems (FEMS) Assessment 2026. This marks the second consecutive year YunoJuno has been designated a Leader in the assessment - and the first year it has attained the highest position in the Leader category.

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix is a comparative assessment that evaluates providers on market impact and vision and capability, including adoption, innovation, compliance infrastructure, and commercial flexibility. YunoJuno's ascent to the highest Leader position reflects sustained, measurable progress across both, along with standout performance in AI-powered innovation.

"YunoJuno has strengthened its position as a Leader and Star Performer on Everest Group's Freelancer Engagement and Management System (FEMS) PEAK Matrix Assessment 2026, driven by strong market adoption and continued platform expansion. Its broader supplier management capabilities, along with AI innovation across the freelance engagement value chain, help it stand out from peers. YunoJuno's strong compliance capabilities, proprietary classification engine, and AOR support further distinguish it as a platform of choice for enterprises seeking a scalable and holistic freelance engagement solution," says Lokesh Goyal, Vice President, Everest Group.

An inflection point for FEMS sector



The recognition arrives at an inflection point for the FEMS sector. Enterprises are under growing pressure to build compliant, cost-efficient contractor workforce programs that operate seamlessly across borders, while traditional tools struggle to meet these demands.

Everest Group's assessment reflects a broader market reality: demand for purpose-built, next-generation freelancer management solutions is accelerating, and platforms such as YunoJuno that have invested in compliance infrastructure, AI capability, and global scale are pulling decisively ahead.

"Everest Group's latest report validates what we've long understood at YunoJuno, that Freelancer Engagement and Management Systems have moved from a niche solution to a strategic imperative. The ability to automate onboarding, manage global compliance, and contract workers at speed is no longer exclusive to the largest programs. World-class organizations are using YunoJuno for exactly that reason, and we are proud to be leading the pace of adoption," says Runar Reistrup, CEO, YunoJuno

Setting a new industry standard

YunoJuno recently announced its first profitable financial year alongside a record 45% revenue growth, with North American revenues tripling for the second consecutive year. That commercial momentum is now matched by independent validation.

Everest Group's designation of YunoJuno as the highest Leader, and its recognition as a Star Performer demonstrating the most significant year-on-year advancement, signals that YunoJuno is not only closing the gap but helping define the future of enterprise contractor management.

To read the full Everest Group PEAK Matrix report, visit:

www.yunojuno.com/guides-and-webinars/yunojuno-named-as-highest-leader-and-star-performer-by-everest-group

Disclaimer

Licensed extracts taken from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix Reports may be used by licensed third parties for use in their own marketing and promotional activities and collateral. Selected extracts from Everest Group's?PEAK Matrix?reports do not necessarily provide the full context of our research and analysis. All research and analysis conducted by Everest Group's analysts and included in Everest Group's?PEAK Matrix?reports is independent and no organization has paid a fee to be featured or to influence their ranking. To access the complete research and to learn more about our methodology, please visit Everest Group PEAK Matrix Reports.?

About YunoJuno

YunoJuno is the leading global end-to-end Freelancer Engagement and Management System (FEMS) that helps enterprises source, onboard, manage, and pay contractor talent with complete compliance and transparency. YunoJuno's AI-powered technology streamlines the entire contractor engagement process while mitigating compliance risks, currently serving 12,000 businesses and hundreds of thousands of independent contractors and freelancers globally.

For more information, visit www.yunojuno.com

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