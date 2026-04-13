Fredericksburg, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2026) - AR15Elite.com, a Texas-based e-commerce company founded by experienced AR-platform builder Aaron Ketchum of Ketchum Industries Inc., officially announces the launch of its online store specializing in precision-built AR-15 and AR-10 upper assemblies. Built on years of hands-on experience in the firearms industry, the company is focused on delivering high-quality components with an emphasis on accuracy, reliability, and disciplined assembly standards.





AR-9, AR-15 and AR-10 Upper Receiver Assemblies from AR15Elite.com website

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12308/292011_099b9002e4dce8f3_001full.jpg

The launch comes at a time of increasing demand among firearm enthusiasts for higher-quality, configurable AR-platform components that go beyond mass-produced options. AR15Elite.com was created to meet that demand by offering carefully assembled upper receivers tailored to individual customer preferences, while maintaining strict quality control standards.

Aaron Ketchum brings over 15 years of hands-on experience working with AR-platform rifles and has personally built more than 10,000 upper assemblies. This depth of experience forms the foundation of AR15Elite.com's commitment to consistency, performance, and attention to detail in every product offered.

Unlike mass-produced alternatives, AR15Elite.com offers custom-configured upper assemblies that are individually assembled and inspected prior to shipment. Each unit is carefully checked for proper headspace using industry-standard Manson Go and No-Go gauges, ensuring dependable performance and adherence to critical assembly benchmarks.





Aaron Ketchum Vice President of Ketchum Industries Inc and founder of AR15Elite.com

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12308/292011_099b9002e4dce8f3_002full.jpg

"We built AR15Elite.com around the idea that shooters deserve components they can trust right out of the box," said Aaron Ketchum, founder of AR15Elite.com and Ketchum Industries Inc. "Our goal is to combine real-world experience with disciplined assembly practices to deliver consistent performance for every customer."

Ketchum added, "Quality is not just about the parts we select-it's about the process behind every build. From component sourcing to final inspection, we focus on doing things the right way so customers can have confidence in what they're running."

The company's product lineup includes a wide selection of AR-15 and AR-10 parts and accessories, including upper assemblies, barrels, bolt carrier groups, handguards, upper receivers, adjustable gas blocks, and drop-in triggers. Inventory is curated based on extensive industry knowledge and includes components from established manufacturers such as Shaw Barrels, Ballistic Advantage, Aero Precision, and other respected OEM suppliers.

A key area of focus for AR15Elite.com is its complete upper assemblies, available in a wide range of calibers and configurations to meet the needs of recreational shooters, hunters, and long-range enthusiasts. Barrel options span multiple lengths and profiles, with an emphasis on precision manufacturing and performance consistency.

The website is designed to streamline the buying process, allowing customers to configure and purchase complete upper assemblies along with compatible accessories in a single, user-friendly interface. This integrated approach simplifies the purchasing experience and reduces unnecessary friction for customers.

AR15Elite.com stands behind its products with a one-year warranty from the date of purchase, reinforcing its commitment to quality and customer confidence. The company also emphasizes responsive, U.S.-based customer support, with direct phone assistance available during business hours. Orders are processed efficiently, with straightforward shipping options and careful packaging to help ensure products arrive in excellent condition.

About AR15Elite.com

AR15Elite.com is an e-commerce company based in Fredericksburg, Texas, specializing in AR-15 and AR-10 platform components, custom upper assemblies, and precision barrels. Founded by Aaron Ketchum of Ketchum Industries Inc., the company is built on over 15 years of hands-on experience and more than 10,000 personally assembled upper builds. AR15Elite.com is dedicated to providing high-quality parts, careful assembly, and dependable customer service for firearm enthusiasts across the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292011

Source: AR15 Elite