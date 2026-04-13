EQS-News: B2i Digital, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

B2i Digital Supports OTC Markets Group s Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference as Official Marketing Partner



13.04.2026 / 19:47 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



12 Oil and Gas Companies Present Live to a Global Investor Audience Direct Access to Management Teams Through Live Presentations, Real-Time Q&A and 1x1 Meetings NEW YORK, NY - April 13, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - B2i Digital, Inc. is highlighting the Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference, a B2i Digital Featured Conference, taking place Thursday, April 16, 2026. The conference will feature executive presentations from 12 oil and gas companies spanning international E&P operators, clean fuel technology developers, oilfield services providers, and energy infrastructure companies. Investors can watch live presentations, ask questions in real time, and book one-on-one meetings directly with presenting company management teams through the VIC platform. Replays are available on demand after the event. B2i Digital partners with Virtual Investor Conferences as Official Marketing Partner, supporting each event through digital marketing, social media, company profiles, and direct investor outreach. "When you look at this lineup, you're seeing 12 very different approaches to the energy business, from established international producers to teams commercializing synthetic fuels and building out oilfield infrastructure. What I like about Virtual Investor Conferences is that, in my view, it provides real and direct access to management teams. It's not just limited to select institutional investors with billions under management. Companies present live, investors ask questions in real time, and if you want a deeper conversation, you book a one-on-one meeting right on the VIC website. It's the most efficient way I know to evaluate a company short of flying to their headquarters," said David Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer of B2i Digital. Investors can request one-on-one meetings with presenting company executives here:

Request Meetings For more details, please visit:

https://b2idigital.com/otc-market-april-oil-gas-virtual-investor-conference Presenting companies include: 9:30 AM ET: BW Energy Limited

10:00 AM ET: OMV AG

10:30 AM ET: Sintana Energy Inc.

11:00 AM ET: Syntholene Energy Corp.

11:30 AM ET: Valeura Energy Inc.

12:00 PM ET: CanCambria Energy Corp.

12:30 PM ET: Monumental Energy Corp.

1:00 PM ET: Azure Holding Group Corp

1:30 PM ET: AXP Energy Ltd.

2:00 PM ET: DarkPulse, Inc.

2:30 PM ET: Kolibri Global Energy Inc.

3:00 PM ET: 88 Energy Ltd. For registration and company profiles, please visit: https://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com/wcc/eh/4814904/category/148230/april-16th-oil-gas-virtual-investor-conference?utm_source=b2i&utm_medium=marketing&utm_campaign=0426OilGasVIC Throughout the year, Virtual Investor Conferences feature public companies from exchanges worldwide, including NYSE, Nasdaq, TSX, TSXV, CSE, ASX, LSE, and the OTC Markets. Virtual Investor Conferences is an OTC Markets Group Inc. property. About B2i Digital, Inc. B2i Digital, Inc. partners with investor conferences, public companies, and capital-markets advisors through its Featured Conference, Featured Company, and Featured Expert programs. Acting as The Capital Markets Matchmaker?, B2i Digital connects investors and companies through digital marketing, investor conferences, and direct meetings, supported by a proprietary network of more than 1.5 million market participants. Its mantra, From Marketing to Meetings?, reflects this integrated approach. Founded in 2021 by former Maxim Group investment banker and Chief Marketing Officer, David Shapiro, B2i Digital is headquartered in New York City. B2i Digital Contact Information David Shapiro

Chief Executive Officer

B2i Digital, Inc.

https://b2idigital.com

212.579.4844 Office

david@b2idigital.com

https://www.linkedin.com/in/davidshapironyc B2i Digital Social Media https://www.linkedin.com/company/b2i-digital

https://x.com/b2idigital

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https://www.instagram.com/b2i_digital

https://www.youtube.com/@b2idigital

https://stocktwits.com/B2iDigital

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https://www.threads.net/@davidshapironyc

https://bsky.app/profile/b2idigital.bsky.social About Virtual Investor Conferences Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to meet directly with investors online. VIC offers companies efficient access to a broad investor audience through live presentations, Q&A sessions, and one-on-one meetings. Investors benefit from direct access to executive management teams and the ability to view presentations live or on demand. Virtual Investor Conferences Contact Information OTC Markets Group Inc.

Virtual Investor Conferences

https://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com

info@virtualinvestorconferences.com Disclosure & Disclaimer B2i Digital, Inc. is the Official Marketing Partner of Virtual Investor Conferences. Content is for informational purposes only and is not investment advice. B2i Digital, Inc. is not a broker-dealer or investment adviser. View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: B2i Digital, Inc.





13.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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