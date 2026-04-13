New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2026) - Steffan Szumowski, a contributor for VettaFi's Nuclear Energy Content Hub, detailed how the future of uranium enrichment is being developed today. This is one critical step of the nuclear fuel chain that has long been a domestic vulnerability for the United States.

Adding New Uranium Enrichment Capacity

The VettaFi Nuclear Renaissance Index (NUKZX) includes companies adding new uranium enrichment capacity and developing laser-based technologies. Importantly, these companies may not be found in other nuclear power strategies. The fuel segment of NUKZX tends to focus on uranium enrichment and conversion, with less exposure to uranium mining.

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About the Nuclear Energy Content Hub Sponsored by Range ETFs

The Nuclear Energy Content Hub, a dedicated segment of ETF Trends, is a comprehensive destination for news, insights, and analysis on nuclear energy-related content tied to Range ETFs. This hub offers smart nuclear energy conversations, highlighting new product launches, market trends, investment strategies, and expert commentary. Whether you're an investor seeking to understand nuclear energy in an ETF format or a financial professional staying informed on industry innovations, the Nuclear Energy Content Hub provides essential resources to navigate this dynamic segment of the market.

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Source: VettaFi