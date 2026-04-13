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ACCESS Newswire
13.04.2026 20:26 Uhr
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Firestorm Labs Demonstrates Expeditionary Manufacturing Capability in Rome, New York

Senator Gillibrand visits Firestorm facility to see American-made defense technology in action

ROME, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 13, 2026 / Firestorm Labs, a leading defense technology company solving contested logistics through expeditionary manufacturing, today hosted Senator Kirsten Gillibrand at its Rome, New York facility, where the Senator toured the company's xCell manufacturing system and observed a live demonstration of the platform's capability to produce combat-ready drone components on American soil.

The visit highlighted Firestorm's xCell platform - a containerized manufacturing ecosystem that can be deployed anywhere in the world, operational within 24 hours of arrival and operated without specialized training. At the Rome facility, Firestorm's team conducts research and development in partnership with the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), advancing the next generation of expeditionary defense technology.

"What's happening here in Rome is what American defense innovation has to look like moving forward," said Ryan Houghtalen, Firestorm Rome Site Lead. "Strong partnerships between innovative companies like Firestorm and leading government R&D institutions like AFRL are what give America a decisive advantage. Senator Gillibrand understands that this is how we win the next conflict, and it's happening every day right here in New York State."

The United States defense industrial base faces a critical production challenge: systems take too long to build, cost too much, and are manufactured too far from where they are needed. Firestorm's xCell addresses that gap directly, enabling forward-deployed forces to produce, sustain, and repair platforms at the point of need - reducing reliance on supply chains that adversaries are specifically designed to sever.

The Rome facility reflects Firestorm's commitment to closing the gap between defense R&D and production at scale.

About Firestorm Labs

The mission of Firestorm Labs is to equip warfighters with mission-critical capabilities at the point of need. Its xCell platforms deliver containerized expeditionary manufacturing capabilities, enabling production and sustainment of not only its proprietary modular, rapidly configurable UAS, but also parts, components, and full platforms made by a growing ecosystem of partner OEMs.

Contact Information: firestorm@escalatepr.com

SOURCE: Firestorm Labs



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/firestorm-labs-demonstrates-expeditionary-manufacturing-capability-in-rome-ne-1157158

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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