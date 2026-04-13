Rhinebeck Bancorp: Rhinebeck Bank Appoints Michael Vitale as Executive Vice President, Head of Commercial Banking

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 13, 2026 / Rhinebeck Bank (NASDAQ:RBKB) today announced the appointment of Michael Vitale as Executive Vice President, Head of Commercial Banking, a key leadership role that will support the Bank's continued focus on growing its commercial banking platform.

In this role, Vitale will lead the Bank's commercial banking division and work closely with lending teams across the organization to expand commercial loan growth while maintaining a strong focus on credit quality. He will also help drive the continued expansion of treasury management services and relationship-based banking solutions for business clients throughout the Hudson Valley and surrounding markets.

Vitale brings nearly two decades of commercial banking experience to Rhinebeck Bank. Prior to joining the Bank, he served in senior leadership roles at Webster Bank, and previously held positions at Sterling National Bank, The Westchester Bank and JPMorgan Chase, building extensive experience in commercial lending, relationship management, and credit analysis.

He also serves as a Non-Board Loan Committee Member of the Leviticus Fund, community development financial institution (CDFI) that provides financing and support for projects aimed at improving the lives of low-income and vulnerable individuals in the New York tri-state area.

Vitale earned a Bachelor of Science in Economics and Mathematics from Fairfield University and was recognized by the Business Council of Westchester as a 2024 Rising Star, 40 Under 40 honoree.

"Mike is an accomplished commercial banker with deep experience in our markets and a strong reputation for building relationships and developing talented teams," said Matthew Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rhinebeck Bank. "As we continue to execute on our strategy to grow commercial lending and expand treasury management services, Mike's leadership will help ensure we achieve that growth while maintaining the strong credit discipline that defines Rhinebeck Bank."

Vitale's appointment reflects Rhinebeck Bank's continued commitment to strengthening its commercial banking capabilities as a central component of its long-term growth strategy.

###

About Rhinebeck Bank

For more than 165 years, Rhinebeck Bank has been an integral part of the area's economic growth and a driving force for commerce along the Hudson River. Rhinebeck Bank takes pride in being personally involved in local businesses, communities, and charitable organizations. Its ability to be responsive to the needs of customers and community has led its continued growth. For more information about Rhinebeck Bank or any of its products or services, please visit www.RhinebeckBank.com.

Contact:

Matthew Smith

President & CEO - Rhinebeck Bank

msmith@rhinebeckbank.com

845-790-1501

SOURCE: Rhinebeck Bancorp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/rhinebeck-bank-appoints-michael-vitale-as-executive-vice-president-h-1157163