Tempe, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2026) - Method Ketamine, a premier ketamine therapy clinic, today announced the opening of its newly designed facility in Downtown Tempe, Arizona. The practice delivers clinically guided ketamine and TMS therapy for patients struggling with depression, anxiety, trauma, mood disorders, and other mental health conditions, offering Greater Phoenix residents a modern, compassionate destination for breakthrough mental health care.

Strategically located in the heart of Downtown Tempe, Method Ketamine was built from the ground up to blend clinical excellence with a calm, retreat-like atmosphere intentionally designed to make patients feel safe and supported. The practice is led by a credentialed team of mental health professionals -- including Dr. Deborah Summers, MD -- each bringing advanced training in ketamine-assisted therapy and a genuine commitment to evidence-based, compassionate care. With more than 30 years of combined experience, the team is equipped to deliver personalized treatment plans tailored to each patient's unique healing journey.

"At Method Ketamine, our mission is to help patients heal and grow beyond what they thought was possible," said Dr. Deborah Summers, MD. "We've created an environment where cutting-edge neuroscience meets genuine human connection -- a space where patients can access transformative mental health care in a setting designed to support them every step of the way."

Method Ketamine takes a whole-patient approach to ketamine-assisted therapy, recognizing that what patients do before, during, and after each session plays a critical role in outcomes. The clinical team is devoted to every detail of the treatment experience -- from the initial consultation through follow-up care -- to maximize each patient's transformation. The practice is also proud to be First Responder and 100 Club friendly, honoring those who serve their communities by extending accessible, high-quality care to this deserving population.

Method Ketamine is now accepting new patients and welcoming consultations. To learn more about available services or to schedule an appointment, visit methodketamine.com or call 480-878-0720.

About Method Ketamine

Method Ketamine is a premier ketamine therapy clinic located in Downtown Tempe, Arizona. With a credentialed care team boasting more than 30 years of combined experience, the practice specializes in ketamine-assisted therapy and TMS therapy for depression, trauma, mood disorders, and other mental health conditions. Led by Dr. Deborah Summers, MD, Method Ketamine is committed to helping every patient heal and grow through personalized, evidence-based care delivered in a modern, welcoming environment. Method Ketamine is First Responder and 100 Club friendly.

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Source: GetFeatured